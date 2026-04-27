Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 328: Matilde Hernandez on Healing, Reentry and Rewriting Your Story

On Episode 328 of Everyday Injustice, host David Greenwald speaks with Matilde Hernandez, a wellness consultant, author and speaker whose life was transformed by incarceration and the long journey that followed. Hernandez shares how a first-time case in Georgia led to a prison sentence she says she did not fully understand, and how the experience forced her to confront trauma, shame and the challenge of rebuilding her life after release.

In a deeply personal conversation, Hernandez explains that incarceration is not only a physical place but also a mindset that can continue long after someone returns home. She describes the emotional toll of separation from her children, the burden of self-doubt and the years it took to truly forgive herself. Her story highlights the hidden barriers many formerly incarcerated people face, including stigma, housing insecurity, employment discrimination and untreated mental health struggles.

The discussion also centers on resilience and purpose. Hernandez talks about writing her book, Beyond These Walls, and the message behind its title: the internal walls people build out of shame, fear and pain can be dismantled. She reflects on how mentorship, therapy and faith helped her move forward, and why healing often begins when people believe they are still worthy of growth and opportunity.

Now nearing completion of her doctoral program, Hernandez is focused on helping justice-impacted youth build stable futures through mentorship, life skills and guidance. Episode 328 is both an inspiring personal testimony and a broader conversation about what true reentry should look like when society chooses restoration over punishment. It is a powerful reminder that people are more than the worst thing that has happened to them—and that every story can be rewritten.

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