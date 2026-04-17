The Zero Value

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The Environmental Protection Agency has announced a change in its accounting.

From now on, when the agency decides whether to regulate mercury, soot, and smog, it will no longer count the benefits of saving lives. The asthma attacks that don’t happen. The heart attacks that don’t kill. The premature deaths that don’t occur. The children who grow up with lungs that work. The elderly who breathe air that doesn’t choke them. All of that is now entered into the federal ledger as a zero.

This is not a policy change. This is a math problem. And the math is murder.

For fifty years, the EPA weighed costs against benefits. The cost to industry to install scrubbers and filters. The benefit to the public in lives saved and illness prevented. The equation looked like this: Cost to Industry vs. Lives Saved. The industry always complained about the cost. But the benefits always outweighed them. A regulation that cost $10 billion but saved $100 billion in healthcare costs and lost productivity was a net positive. A rule that cost a corporation money but saved ten thousand lives was a net positive. That was the point. Protection. The clue was in the name. Environmental Protection Agency.

The new equation looks like this: Cost to Industry vs. Zero.

When you erase the benefits, every regulation looks like a loss. The cost to industry is the only number on the scale. The lives saved, the diseases prevented, the children who don’t need inhalers, all of it is now a blank space. The result is predetermined. If the only number you count is the cost, then the only answer is to stop regulating. This is not deregulation. This is a death sentence written in a spreadsheet.

The NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) reported this on January 12, 2026. The EPA, under the Trump administration, has decided to ignore the health benefits of reducing pollution. This applies to the repeal of limits on mercury, soot, and smog. The language is boring. “Benefit-cost analysis.” “Regulatory impact.” “Compliance costs.” The reality is not boring. The reality is a child in Detroit reaching for an inhaler that her mother can’t afford. The reality is a grandfather in West Virginia dying three years early because the air in his town has been poison for decades. The reality is a pregnant woman in Louisiana ingesting mercury that crosses the placenta and damages the brain of the child she hasn’t met yet.

The EPA has decided that these things have no value.

Not a small value.

Not a contested value.

Zero.

When you enter zero into the equation, you are saying that the death of that child costs nothing. You are saying that the suffering of that grandfather costs nothing. You are saying that the brain damage of that fetus costs nothing. You are not saying the pollution doesn’t kill. You are saying the killing is free.

This is not random. The communities that breathe the poison are not random. They are the neighborhoods next to the refineries. They are the towns downwind from the coal plants. They are the places where the land is cheap and the people are poor and the political power is nonexistent. They are overwhelmingly Black and Brown and working class. They are the people who have always been sacrificed to the machine. The EPA’s new math simply makes the sacrifice official.

The “Value of a Statistical Life” was always a cold calculation. It put a dollar amount on a human being to weigh against the cost of regulation. It was imperfect. It was clinical. But it acknowledged one thing: that a human life had value. The new calculation removes even that cold comfort. The life is no longer worth a dollar amount. It is worth nothing. It does not appear in the column.

The wealthy will not pay this price. The wealthy live in zip codes with clean air. They have air filters in their homes. They have retreats in the mountains. They have the money to insulate themselves from the pollution that their investments create. The poor have no insulation. They breathe what the smokestacks release. And now their government has calculated that their lungs are a cost-free dumping ground for industrial waste.

This is the logic of capitalism in its final form. It is not enough to exploit labor. It is not enough to extract resources. It is not enough to commodify time and attention and desire. Now the system has arrived at the commodification of survival itself. The “externalities” of production, the pollution, the illness, the death, were always there. The free market has never paid for them. The cost of a product has never included the cost of the cancer it caused downstream. The price of a gallon of gas has never included the cost of the child with asthma who lives near the refinery. The EPA was supposed to be the correction. It was supposed to force the market to account for the damage it did. It was supposed to say: You cannot poison people for free. You must pay for the right to pollute. You must pay for the lives you take.

That correction is now gone. The market no longer has to account for the damage. The damage is now officially invisible. This is not a failure of the system. It is the system working exactly as designed. The purpose of the system is to protect capital. The purpose of the system is to ensure that the cost of production is borne by someone other than the producer. The purpose of the system is to turn human life into an input that can be consumed and discarded. The EPA has simply made the discard official.

The agency was never perfect. It was always too slow, too captured, too willing to compromise. But it was a shield. It was an acknowledgment that the government had a role to play in protecting the bodies of its citizens from the excesses of the market. That shield is now gone. The government has decided that its role is not to protect the bodies. Its role is to protect the profits.

The lawyers at the NRDC will sue. They will argue that this is illegal. They are right. The Clean Air Act requires the EPA to protect public health. But legality requires a government that respects the law. When an administration is willing to break the law, the law is just a piece of paper. The courts may eventually rule against the EPA. But the pollution will not wait for the courts. The mercury will enter the water. The soot will enter the lungs. The smog will choke the cities. The deaths will happen while the lawyers file their briefs.

You cannot negotiate with an equation that has decided your value is zero.

This is the admission that the war exists. For decades, the government pretended that it was balancing interests. It pretended that the environment and the economy were equal concerns. It pretended that regulation was a burden that had to be weighed against the benefits. The pretense is over. The government has chosen a side. It has chosen the smokestack over the child. It has chosen the quarterly report over the lifespan. It has chosen profit over breath.

The EPA has stopped counting lives. That does not mean lives have stopped being lost. It means the government has decided not to look. It means the killing is now officially free of a charge.

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