Family Demands Criminal Probe into DHS Shooting of USC Student

Tucker Collins receiving medical treatment

LOS ANGELES — The family of Tucker Collins, an 18-year-old freshman at the University of Southern California, has formally requested that California and Los Angeles officials open a criminal investigation into a March 28, 2026, shooting that left Collins permanently blind in one eye, according to a press release issued by the Collins family and their legal counsel.

The request, outlined in letters written by Tucker’s father, George Collins, was sent to multiple state and local authorities, urging swift action in what the family describes as a troubling use-of-force incident involving federal officers.

According to the press release, the letters were addressed to California Attorney Rob Bonta, Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto, Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Justice System Integrity Division.

The press release states that no responses had been received from any of these offices at the time of publication.

The press release details that Tucker Collins was injured while photographing a protest near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Collins was holding a professional-grade SLR camera and documenting law enforcement activity when he was struck in the face by a projectile fired by a Department of Homeland Security officer.

A similar incident involving the use of less-lethal force against a photojournalist was reported in Los Angeles County in 2025.

According to a June 17, 2025, case summary published by V. James DeSimone Law, independent photojournalist Nick Stern was injured while covering an ICE protest in Compton when Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies fired a projectile into a crowd.

The case summary states that Stern was struck by shrapnel from what was believed to be a 40-millimeter explosive round, which embedded in his thigh and required emergency surgery.

According to the case summary, Stern had identified himself as a journalist and was documenting the protest when the incident occurred, and the group near him was not posing a threat to deputies.

Civil rights attorney V. James DeSimone, who also represents Collins, stated in that matter that deputies had violated policies, an injunction and constitutional protections through their use of force.

The case summary states the incident raised similar concerns about the risks associated with deploying so-called less-lethal weapons in crowd-control settings.

In his letters, George Collins asserted that his son was not engaged in any unlawful or violent conduct at the time of the incident.

According to the press release, Collins wrote, “Tucker was not involved in any violent acts, nor was anyone in his immediate vicinity,” emphasizing that there was no apparent justification for the use of force.

The press release further states that Collins cited California Penal Code Section 13652(b)(9), which states that “kinetic energy projectiles shall not be aimed at the head, neck, or any other vital organ.”

According to the press release, the injuries sustained by Tucker Collins were severe and permanent.

The press release reports that his surgeon, Dr. Marcos Lemor, determined that the damage to the eye was irreparable, requiring its removal after the orbital bone was fractured and the globe ruptured.

The press release states that a heavy plastic and metallic substance, believed to be bismuth, penetrated the eye, contributing to the extent of the injury.

Collins also suffered facial disfigurement and a potential traumatic brain injury and is expected to undergo further medical procedures.

The press release places significant emphasis on the conditions under which the projectile was fired.

According to the press release, Collins had not been ordered to disperse, was not threatening officers and was standing in a visible position within the crowd.

It further states that DHS officers were positioned behind a steel fence and “were in absolutely no danger” at the time of the shooting.

George Collins characterized the incident as “shocking and completely unjustified,” according to the press release.

He also expressed the belief that his son may have been targeted because he was documenting the actions of law enforcement.

According to the press release, Collins wrote, “I believe the DHS officer was aiming for my son because he was documenting what was going on.”

The legal framework surrounding the use of kinetic energy projectiles is central to the family’s argument.

According to the press release, California Penal Code Section 13652 governs the use of such projectiles during protests and restricts their use against the head unless officers face imminent danger.

The Collins family contends that this standard was not met in the present case.

According to the press release, civil rights attorney V. James DeSimone, who represents the family, argued that the misuse of these projectiles has led to widespread injuries, including “blindness, skull fractures, jaw and nasal fractures and traumatic brain injuries.”

The press release states that DeSimone filed a federal tort claim against the Department of Homeland Security on April 15, which serves as the initial step in pursuing litigation.

The press release also notes that Tucker Collins is a first-year student studying astronautical engineering and has no prior history of legal issues.

It states that video evidence, including footage from Collins’ own camera and other recordings, allegedly shows that officers were not in danger at the time of the shooting.

In concluding his letters, George Collins raised broader concerns regarding the conduct of federal law enforcement.

According to the press release, he wrote that there appears to be “a clear pattern of abuse of force by the DHS across the country,” urging officials to take action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The family’s request for a criminal investigation remains pending.

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