Public Defenders Rally for Increased Funding and Staffing

SF Public Defender Mano Raju; pc: David Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Public defenders around the country wore black on Thursday, April 23, as a coordinated day of action to protest underfunding and excessive workloads, according to a press release from the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office.

The announcement, issued April 22, called on supporters of the constitutional right to counsel to join the demonstration in solidarity with public defenders, who argued that current working conditions undermined their ability to represent clients effectively. The action was intended to draw attention to what defenders described as a growing crisis within the public defense system.

San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju said the protest reflected concerns about meeting constitutional obligations while facing mounting pressure. According to the release, public defenders were responsible for ensuring they provided effective legal representation, but increasing caseloads and limited resources had created additional challenges in fulfilling that role.

“The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office remains unwavering in our constitutional duty to provide effective assistance of counsel to every person we represent,” Raju stated in the release.

He added that excessive workloads could create conflicts that prevented attorneys from properly serving their clients.

The press release stated that caseloads in San Francisco had increased significantly in recent years. According to the statement, active cases had risen 65% since 2019. The increase was attributed to cases being mischarged or overcharged, as well as the growing volume of surveillance evidence that required additional time for review.

The release also referenced a legal dispute involving Raju, noting that a judge had held him in contempt of court and imposed a $26,000 fine after he refused to accept new cases for a period because of workload concerns. However, the release stated that an appellate court had stayed that order while the matter was under appeal.

Public defenders argued the issue extended beyond a single jurisdiction. The press release described similar conditions across the country, where offices were consistently understaffed and overworked. The coordinated action was intended to unite public defense offices facing similar challenges.

Alameda County Chief Defender Brendon Woods also commented on the issue, stating that excessive workloads could negatively affect the quality of legal representation.

“When public defenders are punished for refusing unconstitutional workloads, the right to counsel becomes a right in name only,” Woods said in the release.

The press release connected these concerns to the constitutional right to counsel under the Sixth Amendment. It referenced the U.S. Supreme Court case Gideon v. Wainwright, which held that states were required to provide legal representation to individuals who could not afford an attorney. Public defenders argued that while the right was guaranteed, insufficient funding prevented them from fully realizing it in practice.

The release also highlighted broader challenges within the criminal legal system. It stated that public defender offices often received less funding than district attorney offices, despite handling large volumes of cases. According to the release, public defender budgets had not kept pace with the increasing number and complexity of cases.

Additionally, the press release cited national research indicating that public defenders often carried workloads exceeding recommended standards. Defenders argued those conditions could lead to delayed case processing, reduced communication with clients and greater difficulty preparing legal defenses.

The statement also raised concerns about the impact on people accused of crimes, particularly those from vulnerable communities. According to the release, individuals who relied on public defenders might not receive the strongest possible representation when attorneys lacked sufficient time and resources to defend their cases.

The protest aimed to build support for policy changes. Public defenders requested increased funding and additional staffing to address the challenges they faced.

The release concluded by emphasizing that without change, the ability of public defenders to protect constitutional rights could continue to be undermined. The coordinated action on April 23 was intended to underscore the importance of addressing those concerns at both the local and national levels.

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