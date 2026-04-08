Letter: Diverse Yolo County Leaders Support Ryan Davis for Judge

Ryan Davis

For many of us, public service is not abstract. It is personal.

We serve as elected officials, educators, and advocates in Woodland, Davis, West Sacramento, and Winters. Together, we share a commitment to fairness, opportunity, and a justice system that reflects the people it serves. Every day, we hear from residents navigating real challenges—families in crisis, workers struggling to make ends meet, and individuals trying to find fairness in systems that can feel overwhelming. In those moments, the courts matter deeply.

That is why we are proud to stand with Ryan Davis for Yolo County Superior Court Judge.

As a Court Commissioner, Ryan is already doing the work of a judge. He presides over challenging family law cases with extraordinarily high stakes. He brings preparation, patience, and a commitment to applying the law fairly.

Ryan’s career has been built on public service, from representing individuals as a public defender to handling complex cases as a Deputy Attorney General. He has seen the justice system from multiple perspectives. That breadth of experience matters. It informs how Ryan listens, how he evaluates, and how he decides.

In our roles as local leaders, we understand that experience and judgment are essential. The decisions made in the courtroom are not theoretical. They affect children, families, and futures. But for us, this decision is about more than qualifications alone.

It is about trust.

Across Yolo County, we have worked to make our institutions more responsive and more inclusive. We have pushed for better schools, stronger neighborhoods, and a government that reflects the people it serves. That same expectation applies to our courts. People must feel heard. They must feel respected. And they must believe that the system works for them.

Ryan understands that.

We also know Ryan as a member of this community. He grew up here. Ryan is raising his family here. He has served in local roles that connect him directly to the people of Yolo County. Those roots matter because they shape how someone approaches service.

We are often told that justice should be blind. But justice should never be disconnected. It must be grounded in an understanding of the community it serves.

At this moment, Yolo County needs a judge who combines experience, integrity, and a deep respect for every person who enters the courtroom. We believe Ryan Davis is that person.

We, the diverse leaders of Yolo County, are proud to support Ryan Davis.

Signed, Dr. Vigdis Asmundson, Angel Barajas, Laura Brubaker, Tania Garcia-Cadena, Antonio de Loera-Brust, Martha Guerrero, Joe DiNunzio, Vicky Fernandez, Lucas Frerichs, Bibiana Garcia, Rich Lansburgh, Jesse Loren, David Moreno, Dr. Melissa Moreno, Donna Neville, Steve Nyholm, Dr. Cirenio Rodriguez, Gloria Partida, Jim Provenza, Don Saylor, Karen Urbano, Ramon Urbano, Bapu Vaitla, Jake Whitaker, Mayra Vega, Shelton Yip, and Deborah Bautista Zavala

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