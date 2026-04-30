Judge Sets Trial Date in 2026, Accused Claims Violation of Sixth Amendment

LOS ANGELES- CA, MARCH 2: Los Angeles Superior Court Stanley Mosk Courthouse March 2, 2004 in Los Angeles Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — In a tense courtroom exchange Wednesday, a man argued before Judge Lauren Weis Birnstein that delaying his case would violate his constitutional right to a speedy trial.

According to court records, the accused was charged with two counts of second-degree robbery, as well as two counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer in an incident involving a Bank of America. He represented himself in this case, with the aid of an investigator appointed by the judge.

To initiate the hearing, Judge Birnstein noted that since the last appearance, the investigator located a video that allegedly showed the accused committing the act of attempted robbery. In response, the accused argued the visual was photoshopped and requested that an expert be appointed for further review.

Deputy District Attorney Mara McIlvain reminded the court that the accused was given an offer of two years in prison, likely with time served, followed by either parole or supervision. This offer was also inclusive of a stay-away order from any Bank of America establishment.

Following this reminder, the accused promptly stated his opposition to the offer and insisted on taking the case to trial for further review of the cited evidence. Pursuant to this statement, DDA McIlvain withdrew the offer, citing that she had proposed it several times before.

Judge Birnstein set a date of June 2, 2026, arguing the investigator would potentially need weeks to review the footage. In response, the accused referenced his Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial, noting that 23 days had passed since the arraignment or plea, and the case was nearing the 30-day deadline for the trial to begin.

Despite arguments from the defense, Judge Birnstein maintained her stance, stating that June 2 worked best for the “convenience of the court.” She further insisted he would not have his evidence ready by day 30.

The accused noted that he had not previously waived his rights and did not intend to do so. After an elevated exchange, Judge Birnstein agreed to set the next date for jury trial readiness as May 4, 2026, marking day 28 of 30.

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