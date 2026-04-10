Reich Warns Likely Dhillon AG Nomination Signals Reversal of Civil Rights Enforcement

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich argues in a recent opinion piece that the likely nomination of Harmeet Dhillon as attorney general signals a broader effort to reverse civil rights enforcement, pointing to her current role as assistant attorney general for civil rights as evidence of that shift.

In a post on his Substack, Reich begins by stating that “the Justice Department has just launched a criminal investigation of Cassidy Hutchinson,” the former White House aide whose testimony before Congress implicated Donald Trump in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Reich argues that Hutchinson’s testimony enraged Trump, which in turn led to the Justice Department accusing her of lying to Congress, a criminal offense. According to Reich, the case has been assigned to the Civil Rights Division rather than to prosecutors in the criminal division, a decision he suggests is unusual given the nature of the allegations.

Reich highlights the role of Dhillon, the head of the Civil Rights Division and a reported contender for attorney general, describing her as a “Trump loyalist” and an effective candidate for Trump’s agenda.

The opinion piece examines Dhillon’s decision not to investigate certain cases involving alleged law enforcement violence, including the killing of civilian Renee Good by an ICE agent, which Reich describes as a “sharp departure from past Civil Rights Division chiefs, who have always moved quickly to probe shootings of civilians by law enforcement officials.”

Alternatively, Dhillon has pursued other cases, including federal charges against individuals involved in protests at a Minnesota church. The pastor of the church, David Easterwood, was identified as the local ICE field office director, and Dhillon characterized the protests as a disruption of religious freedom laws and a violation of federal civil rights laws, Reich notes.

Reich argues that these contrasting decisions reflect a selective approach to civil rights enforcement, suggesting that the division’s focus has shifted under the current leadership.

The opinion piece also discusses Dhillon’s involvement in actions targeting universities for allowing “antisemitic” protests and threatening to withhold their federal funding “unless they agree to explicit measures supposedly to prevent antisemitism.”

In his piece, Reich further references statements attributed to Dhillon in which she describes her vision for the Civil Rights Division as “turning the train around and driving in the opposite direction,” which he interprets as a move away from established civil rights protections.

Reich also raises concerns about changes to longstanding civil rights practices, including the elimination of federal oversight of police departments accused of discrimination and efforts to challenge affirmative action policies.

Additionally, Reich notes that the Justice Department has pursued actions related to voter data, which he argues could have implications for voting access among marginalized communities.

Throughout the article, Reich frames these developments as part of a broader shift in the role of the Justice Department, particularly within the Civil Rights Division. He argues that rather than serving as a mechanism to protect civil liberties, the division is being used to advance political objectives and enforce policies aligned with a specific ideological agenda.

Reich concludes by expressing concern over Dhillon’s potential future role within the Justice Department, arguing that her leadership reflects a departure from the division’s historical mission.

The opinion ultimately raises broader questions about the direction of civil rights enforcement in the United States and the role of federal agencies in balancing political authority with constitutional protections.

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