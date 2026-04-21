Letter: Educator Judy Boock Davis Endorses Ryan Davis for Judge

As a longtime educator in Davis, including my years teaching at West Davis Elementary, West Davis Intermediate, and serving as principal at North Davis Elementary, I’ve had the privilege of working with many young people.

I first met Ryan Davis when he was a third grader in my classroom. Even as a young boy, his thoughtfulness, his sense of fairness, and the respect he showed to others were evident. He interacted with his friends and classmates with kindness and goodness.

Years later I became a parent to him, which has given me a deeply personal understanding of who he is, both in public life and at home. It was a pleasure to watch him delve into his studies and gain a wide range of experiences in his areas of interest.

I have seen his integrity, his compassion, and the care he brings to the people around him. He listens closely, treats others with respect, and takes his responsibilities seriously. He has a strong moral foundation and a genuine commitment to doing what is right.

The qualities I saw in Ryan as a child are the same ones that define him today. Our community deserves a judge who brings experience, fairness, and humanity to the role. I believe Ryan will serve with all three.

Judy Boock Davis

Former Teacher, West Davis Elementary

Former Principal, North Davis Elementary

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