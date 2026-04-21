Letter: Ryan Davis Has the Broad, Diverse Support Yolo County Needs

Ryan Davis

As the former Yolo County Superintendent of Schools, I have seen how meaningful it is when a leader brings people together. Ryan Davis has built broad support across our community—among legal professionals, educators, community leaders, and residents who value fairness and integrity in our courts.

This kind of diverse support does not happen by accident. It reflects Ryan’s character: his willingness to listen, his respect for differing viewpoints, and his commitment to treating every person with dignity. His ability to connect with and earn the support of a wide range of community members speaks volumes about the kind of judge he will be. He understands that that public trust is earned through transparency and open communication.

Yolo County communities value fairness and civic responsibility. Ryan Davis reflects these values in both his professional work and his engagement with the community. He understands that justice must be accessible and rooted in respect for all individuals.

Our courts are at their best when led by individuals who inspire confidence and uphold high ethical standards. Ryan Davis has earned that confidence. I am proud to support Ryan Davis and encourage others across Yolo County to do the same.

Jesse Ortiz

Retired Yolo County Superintendent of Schools

Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

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