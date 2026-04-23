Recommendations to Improve Police Interactions with Vulnerable Groups

PC: Scott Rodgerson Via Unsplash.com

OAKLAND, Calif. — The SB 882 Advisory Council on Improving Interactions between People With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Law Enforcement issued its final report to the California Legislature on April 14, 2026, outlining recommendations aimed at improving public safety and reducing harmful encounters between law enforcement and vulnerable community members.

With the release of the final report, the advisory council concluded its duties under Senate Bill 882 (2021-2022), authored by Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman.

According to a news release from the Office of the Attorney General for the California Department of Justice, law enforcement frequently responds in most California jurisdictions when “people are experiencing a mental health crisis, or when caregivers or others are unable to manage behaviors related to intellectual or developmental disability.”

With support from California Department of Justice staff, SB 882 charged the council with “evaluating and identifying gaps in existing training for peace officers specific to their frequent interaction with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental health conditions,” according to the release.

According to the news release, the council proposed in its report a series of recommendations to the California Legislature, believing implementation of those recommendations could “drive a more effective system of care, enhance public safety and reduce costly emergency interventions.”

Council Chair Frazier said, “I want to thank all of my fellow Council members who volunteered their time and hard work over the last two years — it was unbelievable. I would also like to thank the community members and other witnesses who provided their vital input into the report. And I want to make sure that when this report goes out, we pursue it to ensure that it is followed up on. There are still gaps.”

Frazier continued, “Society has always undervalued the SB 882 population, but if you spend any time with people in this population, you know that they are important members of our communities and deserve our respect.”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said, “Existing research shows that people with mental health conditions or intellectual developmental disabilities are more likely to have potentially heightened or escalated interactions with law enforcement. This report represents a critical step forward in understanding those interactions and improving response.”

Bonta continued, “California isn’t standing idly by; we will continue to seek data-driven solutions that are rooted in substance. Public safety in our communities remains priority one, two and three. I applaud the Advisory Council and DOJ staff for their work to help keep all Californians safe.”

Established by SB 882, the council first met on April 15, 2024, and subsequently met 12 additional times over the course of two years.

During that time, the council heard testimony from members of impacted communities, law enforcement officials and other subject matter experts.

It used various methods to “gather and evaluate information regarding law enforcement training related to individuals with mental health conditions or intellectual or developmental disabilities” by reviewing literature related to those and other relevant topics.

Additionally, the council “observed trainings offered through the state and developed a survey for law enforcement agencies to share information about their trainings.”

According to the news release, the council found that interactions with law enforcement that are not sufficiently responsive to the needs of people with intellectual or developmental disabilities or mental health conditions “can result in harm to community members, including a loss of trust in law enforcement, increased experience of use of force, and an increased risk of negative outcomes during an encounter with law enforcement.”

Additionally, the council found that “the best way to improve the safety of these interactions is to implement systems that reduce their occurrence in the first place.”

Thus, according to the news release, the report proposes a series of guiding principles, recommendations and promising practices that can be implemented now and developed through future research.

These include training, crisis response models and other systems interventions.

The goal of these key recommendations is to “ultimately improve interactions between law enforcement personnel and people.”

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