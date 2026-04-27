Incomplete Probation Report Raises Fairness Concerns in Yolo County Sentencing

WOODLAND, Calif. — A sentencing hearing in Yolo County Superior Court on Friday raised concerns about fairness in the judicial process after Judge Stephen L. Mock moved forward with sentencing despite an incomplete probation report that lacked critical background information about the accused. The decision to proceed without a full understanding of the accused’s personal and financial circumstances exposed gaps in the probation process and called into question whether the court’s ruling was made on a fully informed basis.

The accused came before Judge Stephen L. Mock on felony and misdemeanor matters following a negotiated resolution, where the court was expected to rely on a probation report outlining the accused’s personal and financial circumstances. However, Deputy Public Defender Robert Gorman informed the court that the report was incomplete due to unsuccessful efforts by the probation department to conduct an interview.

“The probation department tried twice to interview him remotely at the jail … that didn’t work,” DPD Gorman said, explaining that those unsuccessful attempts meant key portions of the report were never developed. He noted that the materials he received reflected that gap, including a “blank copy of the financial declaration,” but emphasized that the broader issue was the lack of direct communication with the accused.

DPD Gorman argued that without a completed interview, the court was missing key context about the accused’s circumstances. “My client has never been employed,” he told the court, explaining that the absence of a full report meant the court did not have a complete understanding of the accused’s background when considering fines and probation conditions.

Deputy District Attorney Gustavo Figueroa did not dispute the defense’s characterization of the report and proceeded without addressing the missing interview, allowing the matter to move forward on the existing record.

Judge Stephen L. Mock ultimately proceeded with sentencing, stating he would “place the defendant on felony probation for two years,” while also imposing financial obligations. In doing so, the court acknowledged the outcome of the hearing, noting that “the defendant should be released later today” after accounting for custody credits.

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