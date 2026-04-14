Court Watch: Judge Pushes Back as Prosecutors Seek Harsh Sentence in Minimal Force Case

WOODLAND, Calif. — A sentencing hearing Monday involving a probation violation matter and a misdemeanor case raised questions about proportionality after a judge challenged the prosecutors’ request for the maximum sentence in a case involving minimal physical contact and no reported injuries.

The accused appeared in court representing himself after a jury found him guilty of battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest. The battery charge stemmed from the accused pushing an investigator.

The accused argued he had filed a double jeopardy motion and said the new charges should be handled as their own case because of the six-month gap between violations.

Deputy District Attorney Farouq Ghazzawai argued for a maximum sentence, stating the conduct should not be viewed in isolation but as a probation violation and part of a broader pattern, citing prior convictions from 2017.

According to the prosecution, the accused arrived at their offices, caused a disturbance by raising his voice and left a voicemail expressing dissatisfaction with the prosecution.

Judge Stephen L. Mock questioned that framing of the incident. The judge noted the physical contact did not result in injury to the peace officer and described the conduct as being at the “mitigated end of the spectrum” in terms of violence.

The judge also said he was having a hard time imposing the maximum sentence with no probation. He further noted the accused evaded officers by running away rather than engaging with them physically.

The accused said he had completed his probation terms and community service, and had also filed habeas corpus motions because he had no trial in the past. The accused made clear he believed his civil liberties had been revoked throughout the criminal legal process.

The prosecution continued to emphasize public safety concerns. Prosecutors repeatedly cited the accused’s prior convictions from 2017 and 2018 and said his actions created fear within the District Attorney’s Office.

The prosecution also argued probation would not be appropriate, given the circumstances of the incident and what they described as a pattern of escalating conduct.

The accused, representing himself, pushed back on those characterizations. He said his purpose in going to the District Attorney’s Office was to get answers about his case and the alleged issues surrounding it.

The court ultimately reached a decision. The judge offered the accused the option of one year of probation, 100 days in county jail, a $261 fine and a surrender date of May 12. If he did not accept the offer, he would be subject to the maximum jail sentence. The accused accepted the first offer.

The probation violation matter remains unresolved. A separate hearing is scheduled for May 12, when additional information about the alleged violation will be addressed.

The court did not resolve that matter at this hearing, stating the allegations must be heard before a final determination is made. The accused remains subject to further legal consequences.

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