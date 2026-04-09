She Shredded His Complaint. A Federal Judge Just Said That Might Be a Civil Rights Violation.

Susan Bassi (left) and Sherry Diamond (right) at the Santa Clara County Bar Association in 2019. Photo by Stephen James

A self-represented father accused a local bar association’s CEO of destroying his paperwork and covering up misconduct in a Santa Clara County family court. On April 8, 2026, a federal judge refused to throw the case out — and the reasons why tell a larger story about who gets justice in California’s family courts.

By Fred Johnson, Faith Strader and Susan Bassi

A man known on social media as Father in Exile is not an attorney. He doesn’t have a law firm backing him, a legal team reviewing his filings, or anyone coaching him through the labyrinth of federal civil procedure. What he has is a stack of documents, a deep familiarity with his own case, and a federal court order issued this week that says his civil rights lawsuit can move forward.

United States District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín of the Northern District of California denied a motion to dismiss filed by the Santa Clara County Bar Association (SCCBA) and its chief executive, Sherry Diamond. The ruling means the father’s claims — that Diamond violated his constitutional rights when she shredded complaints he sent her about alleged misconduct in his family court case — survived their first major legal test.

The order marks a significant moment for a man who has spent years trying to be heard by institutions that, he alleges, were never really listening.

What Happened in 2021

The story starts in the spring of 2021, when the father was embroiled in a family law dispute in Santa Clara County Superior Court before Judge Cindy Hendrickson. He believed the proceedings were unfair. He believed an attorney involved in the case had filed fraudulent documents. And he believed there was a formal process for doing something about it.

He was right about that last part, at least on paper.

Santa Clara County Superior Court had what’s called Local General Rule 3B, a procedure jointly created by the Superior Court and the Santa Clara County Bar Association to handle complaints about bias or misconduct in the courtroom. Under the rule, complaints are supposed to be routed through the bar association. The SCCBA’s executive officer, a role held by Diamond, is one of the designated recipients.

In April 2021, Father in Exile called Sherry Diamond. She told him she’d email him the policy. She did. He followed the procedure. In June 2021, he mailed a detailed complaint to both the presiding judge and to Diamond, documenting what he said were constitutional rights violations and fraudulent court filings by opposing counsel. He also emailed a second complaint to Diamond days later.

He heard nothing back.

More than two years later, in October 2023, he found out why. In a communication to the State Bar of California’s Mandatory Fee Arbitration program, Diamond acknowledged what had happened to his paperwork. The documents she received from the father, she said, had been shredded, unread.

‘She Shredded It Unread’

That admission — contained in what the lawsuit refers to as Exhibit D — is at the center of the case.

In her communication to the State Bar, Diamond described the father as someone who had reached out to her about filing complaints against local attorneys and certain judges at the Santa Clara County Superior Court. She said she advised him that the bar association had no role in attorney discipline and no role in complaints against judges. She said he mailed her a large packet anyway. Then she wrote something that would become the linchpin of a federal lawsuit: she shredded it without reading it because, she explained, it was not within the bar association’s purview.

To make matters worse, in that same communication, Diamond chose to disparage the work of the Vanguard’s lead investigative journalist, Susan Bassi, whose reporting on the Santa Clara County legal system had been cited by the father. Rather than address the substance of his complaints, Diamond used Bassi’s name to undercut his credibility — a move that, critics say, illustrates exactly the kind of insider-protecting instinct at the heart of the lawsuit.

To a father fighting stripped of custody of his sons, the shredding wasn’t a procedural misstep. It was a confession.

Local General Rule 3B explicitly names the bar association’s executive officer as a contact for bias complaints. The official procedure Diamond had emailed him said the purpose was to help preserve the integrity and impartiality of the judicial system. By destroying the complaint without reading it, he argued, she didn’t just ignore him. She nullified the only formal channel the court had created for someone in his position to seek help.

Santa Clara County Superior Court Family Courthouse. Photo by Susan Bassi

What the Federal Judge Found

Diamond and the SCCBA went to federal court trying to end the case before it could get started. Their legal team filed a motion to dismiss on multiple grounds. They argued the federal court had no business reviewing what amounted to state court matters. They argued the claims were filed too late. They argued the bar association and its CEO simply weren’t the kind of “persons” who could be sued for civil rights violations — that only government actors, not private organizations, can be held liable under the civil rights law at issue, 42 U.S.C. § 1983.

Judge Martínez-Olguín turned them down on all of it.

On the question of whether the case was barred because it involved state court matters, the court noted that the defendants hadn’t addressed a recent Ninth Circuit ruling that Father in Exile had cited — one that could permit exactly the kind of federal review he was seeking. The court said it wouldn’t dismiss his claims based on an argument the defendants couldn’t be bothered to fully make.

On the statute of limitations, the legal deadline for filing a lawsuit, the court noted the defendants had ignored the fact that the father had originally filed this case in Nevada federal court within the time window. Their own motion acknowledged that history and then failed to address it.

On the core question of whether Diamond and the SCCBA could be sued at all, the court found Father in Exile had alleged enough to survive dismissal. Rule 3B is a joint creation of the Superior Court and the bar association. It formally delegates the handling of courtroom bias complaints to the SCCBA. When Diamond destroyed those complaints, the father argued, she wasn’t acting as a private citizen — she was exercising authority the state had given her. The court agreed that the question deserved to be litigated, not dismissed.

The conspiracy claim survived too. The case goes forward.

The Bar Association’s Shrinking World

The ruling lands against a backdrop that deserves its own scrutiny.

The Santa Clara County Bar Association is, in theory, a resource for everyone navigating the local legal system. In practice, critics say it has become something else: a social club for the attorneys and judges who already know each other, at the expense of the people who need the system to work fairly.

Under Diamond’s leadership, the SCCBA no longer operates a physical office. Everything runs virtually. The bar’s public-facing functions have contracted, while its social calendar — holiday parties, awards ceremonies, events that bring family law attorneys and family court judges into the same room under friendly circumstances, has continued. The bar gives out awards to judges and attorneys, nominated and voted on by its own membership. Meanwhile, local bar membership has declined.

Roughly nine out of ten people who walk into Santa Clara County family court do so without a lawyer. They cannot afford one. They navigate child custody hearings, support disputes, and restraining order proceedings largely on their own, in a system built by and for attorneys.

Critics also point to a practice that has drawn complaints from out-of-area attorneys and self-represented litigants alike: local judges have been known to communicate procedural information and case updates to bar association member attorneys through SCCBA channels, while pro per litigants and out-of-town lawyers receive nothing. The practical effect is a two-tier courthouse: insiders get information, outsiders figure it out themselves.

Father in Exile’s lawsuit alleges this isn’t accidental. His amended complaint accuses Diamond and the SCCBA of being so fully enmeshed in the family court that they function as an extension of the court itself, and that their conduct has been designed to protect local attorneys and judges from scrutiny while systematically disadvantaging parents like him.

He says his children have been separated from him for six years, and that he has suffered more than $200,000 in what he describes as fraudulent litigation costs.

Attorneys Not Following Their Own Rules

There is a rule, California Rule of Professional Conduct 8.3, that requires attorneys to report serious misconduct by other attorneys. The rule is commonly known as the “ Snitch Rule”, and it was adopted in response to the Thomas Giardi scandal. The idea is simple: lawyers who witness other lawyers breaking the rules have a duty to say something.

Father in Exile’s lawsuit argues that Diamond, who is an attorney, violated Rule 8.3 by failing to act on the complaints he submitted, complaints that alleged fraudulent court filings and judicial misconduct. The State Bar, he argues, has similarly failed to enforce Rule 8.3 in the broader pattern of conduct he has been trying to report for years.

He has also filed a complaint with the State Bar’s Complaint Review Unit.

When he tried to get his fee dispute with his former attorney heard by the State Bar’s own arbitration program arguing, he couldn’t get a fair hearing from the local bar, the arbitration office sent him back to the SCCBA anyway. The arbitration order noted the local bar had offered to hear the dispute through neutral arbitrators. It did not address his evidence that the CEO of that same organization had already destroyed his paperwork.

Next Up in Federal Court

Tuesday’s ruling is not a finding that Father in Exile is right about everything. It is a finding that he has said enough that his case raises real legal questions that deserve real answers, and that Diamond and the SCCBA must now show up and defend themselves on the merits.

The court has given Father in Exile 30 days to file a second amended complaint. That document will need to sharpen his claims and fill in the factual record. Defendants may bring another motion to dismiss after that. The case is likely years from any final resolution.

But something has already happened that years of letters, complaints, and procedural filings could not accomplish: a federal judge read the record and decided that the question of whether a local bar association’s CEO violated a father’s constitutional rights — by shredding his complaint without reading it, and then defending that decision by disparaging the journalist who reported on the local court system — is a question worth asking.

For the nine out of ten parents who walk into Santa Clara family court without a lawyer, that may be the first encouraging news in a very long time.

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