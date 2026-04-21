Progressive Group Endorses Tom Steyer for California Governor

CALIF. — Our Revolution, a progressive group founded by Bernie Sanders, announced its endorsement of Tom Steyer for California governor, citing concerns that Republicans could benefit from a divided Democratic field.

Steyer, a billionaire philanthropist, is running for governor of California. Following Rep. Eric Swalwell’s exit from the race, Our Revolution endorsed Steyer, pointing to concerns that a split Democratic and progressive vote could allow a Republican candidate to advance in the state’s gubernatorial election.

Our Revolution stated, “The worst thing that could happen is a Republican winning.” The organization said Steyer is well-positioned to consolidate progressive support and remain competitive statewide.

Joseph Geevarghese, executive director of Our Revolution, stated, “While yes, he is a billionaire, that’s a real and important concern; it’s equally important to recognize how he’s used his wealth and power.”

Voters are scheduled to cast their ballots on June 2, with the top two candidates advancing to the general election. Current polling shows two Republican candidates in the lead: Chad Bianco and former Fox News host Steve Hilton, who has received an endorsement from Donald Trump.

According to the article, progressive voters have remained divided across a wide Democratic field, complicating efforts to rally behind a single candidate. Another Democratic candidate, Katie Porter, has received strong support from several prominent leaders. However, she has also faced backlash after resurfaced videos showed her yelling at a staffer during an interview.

Geevarghese said, “We do have a concern about whether she would be the stronger candidate in the field to consolidate for progressives.” He added that even before the collapse of Swalwell’s campaign, Our Revolution would not have supported Swalwell.

Xavier Becerra, former U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services, has also seen an increase in polling following Swalwell’s withdrawal from the race. His rising support reflects the broader shift in the Democratic field as voters adjust to a more open and competitive contest.

Steyer has spent significant personal funds on his campaign and has focused on issues such as climate change, economic policy, and taxes on corporations and high-income earners. He has also shifted his position on some issues, including supporting single-payer health care, which he previously did not back.

He stated, “In 2019, I didn’t think we needed single-payer health care. Boy, was I wrong, and boy was Bernie right. I’ve looked at the data. We don’t have a choice. For us to provide health care to everybody who needs it, we’ve got to go to single-payer, and there’s no other way.”

Our Revolution sees this race as an opportunity to elect someone who can oppose Trump and advance progressive policies in California.

Steyer has donated millions to philanthropic causes, including clean energy research, and political efforts supporting climate-focused candidates. Geevarghese stated, “Most billionaires have used their wealth and privilege to lock in the status quo. And Tom has done the opposite, right? He is actively using his position to upset the system.”

According to AP News, Steyer’s ads have included promises to “abolish” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and to lower housing costs by promoting affordability.

Our Revolution is the first major national progressive group to endorse Steyer. He has also received support from the California Teachers Association, Courage California, and four Democratic state Assembly members.

“We stand a risk of giving California to the Republicans. And that would be the worst outcome possible. Democrats could do themselves in here and be their worst enemy,” Geevarghese said.

The June 2 primary will determine which two candidates advance to the general election under California’s top-two voting system. The results will decide whether Steyer moves forward in the race and whether Our Revolution’s endorsement strategy aligns with the final outcome.

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