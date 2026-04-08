Report Finds 5.5 Million People Under U.S. Correctional Control, Highlighting Reach Beyond Incarceration

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NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — A new report released in April 2026 by the Prison Policy Initiative finds that 5.5 million people in the United States are under some form of correctional control, underscoring how the reach of the criminal legal system extends far beyond incarceration.

According to the Prison Policy Initiative’s report, the majority of people under correctional control are not behind bars but are instead on probation or parole. The report argues that these systems function as pathways back into incarceration rather than true alternatives.

The report emphasizes that focusing solely on incarceration obscures the broader reach of the system, stating that millions are “forced to comply with a litany of rules every day or face reincarceration.”

According to the report, there are approximately 3 million people on probation and more than 500,000 on parole nationwide, making community supervision the largest segment of the correctional population.

The scale of supervision is so large that if people on probation and parole formed their own state, “it would be roughly the size of Connecticut, and more populous than 21 other states and D.C.,” the Prison Policy Initiative reports. The report also finds that, in 20 states, more than two-thirds of people under correctional control are on probation or parole rather than incarcerated, demonstrating how supervision has become the primary form of punishment.

In the report, Wang argues that policymakers must reconsider how supervision is used, noting that these systems are “often a tripwire to harsher punishment” rather than a means of reducing incarceration. The report also highlights that probation and parole frequently set individuals up for failure through strict and numerous conditions that are difficult to consistently follow.

According to the report, only about 43 percent of people successfully completed probation and 56 percent completed parole in 2023, stressing the high rates of failure within supervision systems.

“Of the 1.9 million ‘exits’ from supervision in 2023, more than 125,000 people were put back behind bars for breaking a rule,” according to the report. The Prison Policy Initiative notes that this reliance on incarceration contributes to what it describes as a “revolving door” between supervision and prison.

In addition to supervision systems, the report also highlights other forms of correctional control, such as public registries for people convicted of sex-related offenses. The report estimates that more than 800,000 people are required to be listed on these registries, many of whom face restrictions that limit housing, employment and access to services, despite evidence that these registries do not improve public safety.

The report further states that these systems disproportionately impact marginalized communities, particularly Black Americans, who make up more than 30 percent of the supervision population despite representing about 14 percent of the U.S. population.

The report goes on to state how supervision conditions can create additional barriers for women, unhoused individuals and those with limited financial resources, often making compliance nearly impossible.

According to the Prison Policy Initiative, supervision fees, strict schedules and travel restrictions can interfere with employment, caregiving responsibilities and access to basic necessities.

The report concludes that while probation and parole are often framed as alternatives to incarceration, they currently function as extensions of the punishment system. Wang states in the report that “supervision sentences, particularly probation sentences, are too long and keep people under correctional control far past the point where it benefits them.”

The Prison Policy Initiative recommends reducing the use of probation, shortening supervision terms and limiting the use of incarceration for non-criminal offenses. The report argues that meaningful reform requires rethinking the role of community supervision in the broader criminal legal system.

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