Op-ed | The Supportive Housing Shell Game

The Supportive Housing Shell Game in Santa Clara County

Supportive housing should not be a shell game.

In Santa Clara County, supportive housing is often presented as a coordinated network of nonprofits, developers, property managers, service providers, and public agencies working together to help vulnerable people find safety and stability. On paper, that sounds compassionate and efficient. In practice, it can leave residents trapped in a maze where everyone is connected, but no one takes responsibility. (Office of Supportive Housing)

Public materials show that this system is highly interconnected. Abode’s own materials state that Community Working Group (CWG) and Abode entered into a strategic alliance in 2017, remained separate nonprofit entities, but share a common Board of Directors and Executive Director. Abode also says it has become more involved in the management of the Opportunity Center in Palo Alto, a site it describes as originally developed by CWG, while stating that the center’s service operations are managed by LifeMoves. (Marin County Assets)

That kind of structure may be defensible from an administrative standpoint. But from a resident’s standpoint, it can become a pass-the-buck system. One entity develops. Another manages. Another provides services. Another handles referrals. A public agency funds or oversees part of the system. When everything is working, that structure is described as coordinated. When a resident asks for help, it can suddenly become fragmented. (Abode)

My concern is not theoretical. I requested help under both the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Violence Against Women Act. I was not asking for something abstract. I was asking for safety, accommodation, and a meaningful pathway out of harm. Instead, I encountered overlapping entities, blurred roles, and repeated deflections about who could actually act. That is not what supportive housing is supposed to mean.

This problem deserves scrutiny precisely because so much of this system is tied to public responsibilities. Santa Clara County’s Office of Supportive Housing publicly describes its role in increasing supportive housing for extremely low-income and special-needs households. The County has also partnered with nonprofits on supportive and interim housing projects, including collaborations with LifeMoves. LifeMoves publicly describes joint work with government on new housing developments, and public city materials describe the Opportunity Center as a place offering housing referrals, case management, and other services. (Office of Supportive Housing)

That public entanglement matters. When nonprofit housing networks are built through public money, public partnerships, and public mandates, the public has every right to ask harder questions. Who is actually responsible when a resident seeks an ADA accommodation? Who owns a VAWA transfer decision? Who is accountable when an urgent safety request is bounced between affiliated organizations? And if leadership is shared across organizations, why does responsibility disappear when it matters most? (Marin County Assets)

There is another reason for concern: name changes, rebranding, and shifting organizational roles can make this landscape even harder to understand. Public materials show that Housing for Independent People evolved into Abode Property Management, Allied Housing became Abode Housing Development, and InnVision later became LifeMoves after a merger with Shelter Network. Any one of those changes may have an administrative explanation. But taken together, they create a system that is extraordinarily difficult for residents, journalists, and even advocates to follow clearly. (Marin County Assets)

That opacity is not a small problem. Vulnerable residents should not have to map corporate structures, strategic alliances, and public-private partnerships just to find out who has authority over their safety. Survivors should not have to decode whether they are dealing with a developer, a property manager, a service provider, or an affiliated nonprofit with shared leadership. Disabled residents should not be left wondering whether an accommodation request has disappeared into an organizational gap.

I am not arguing against supportive housing. I am arguing for accountability within it. If these organizations are connected enough to build projects together, share leadership, coordinate services, and partner with government, then they are connected enough to provide residents with a clear answer about who is responsible for urgent requests involving safety, disability, and housing stability. (Marin County Assets)

Santa Clara County deserves a serious public conversation about how supportive housing is structured, funded, and overseen. Residents deserve transparency. Journalists deserve to follow the money and the management chain. Public agencies should be pressed to identify, in plain language, who is accountable at each step of the process. Supportive housing should function as a path to safety — not as a system where the names change, the roles blur, and responsibility becomes impossible to pin down.

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