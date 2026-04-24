Supreme Court Skeptical of Trump Administration’s Birthright Citizenship Argument

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to restrict birthright citizenship faces significant legal headwinds after skeptical questioning from Supreme Court justices during oral arguments in Trump v. Barbara, where the administration’s novel interpretation of “domicile” drew sharp scrutiny.

The future of Executive Order 14160 may depend on whether the court accepts the administration’s claim that the 14th Amendment does not automatically grant citizenship to all children born in the United States, but instead makes citizenship contingent on the immigration or citizenship status of their parents. Legal scholar César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández, writing for SCOTUSblog, said that outcome appears unlikely based on the justices’ questioning.

Trump issued Executive Order 14160 on Jan. 20, 2025, arguing that children born in the United States to parents who are undocumented or in the country on temporary visas are not entitled to automatic citizenship.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on April 1, 2026, with several justices focusing on the administration’s attempt to redefine the legal concept of domicile. García Hernández explained that the administration’s position depends on persuading the court to adopt a meaning that departs from longstanding precedent.

Under a 1983 Supreme Court decision, domicile refers to a person’s permanent home and place of habitation — where the person intends to remain and to which they expect to return when absent. U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer, representing the administration, argued instead that domicile means “lawful presence with the intent to remain permanently.”

Sauer’s argument rests on three central claims. First, he contends that the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” in the 14th Amendment’s citizenship clause means the United States must be a person’s fixed and permanent home. Second, he argues domicile should require legal permission to live in the United States indefinitely as a permanent resident. Third, he contends that children born in the United States may derive citizenship only through their mother, who must be a permanent resident.

Several justices openly questioned those claims.

Justice Samuel Alito stated that “a person’s domicile is the place where he or she intends to make a permanent home,” reflecting the traditional definition and raising doubts about the administration’s proposed residency requirement.

Justice Neil Gorsuch raised concerns rooted in the historical context of the 14th Amendment’s ratification in 1868, noting that immigration status would have carried little significance at a time when few federal laws restricted migration.

Sauer responded that the citizenship clause incorporates immigration restrictions enacted by Congress. But Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson rejected that interpretation, emphasizing that the amendment was designed “to prevent future Congresses from being able to affect citizenship.”

The administration also faced questions about which parent determines a child’s domicile. During oral arguments, Sauer claimed there was historically no distinction “between mother or father.” Yet Trump’s executive order states that citizenship depends solely on the immigration status of the mother.

That position also appears inconsistent with a written argument filed by the Department of Justice, which cited The Law of Nations by Swiss jurist Emmerich de Vattel. In that text, Vattel wrote that “children follow the condition of their fathers,” suggesting paternal status should control.

Those internal contradictions, combined with visible skepticism from multiple justices, suggest the administration faces an uphill battle in persuading the court to adopt its reading of the citizenship clause. The case now leaves the future of Trump’s executive order uncertain and places renewed focus on the constitutional scope of birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: