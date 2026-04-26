THRIVE Act Seeks Expanded Mental Health Support for Youth Survivors of Gun Violence

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California observes National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, state lawmakers and advocates are advancing legislation aimed at expanding mental health services for young survivors of gun violence, with supporters framing the proposal as a trauma-informed public health response rather than a punitive approach to violence.

The proposal, known as the THRIVE Act, is scheduled to be heard by the Assembly Health Committee as supporters highlight the need for mental health support for youth affected by firearm violence across the state.

According to a press release from the office of Sade Elhawary, the measure — AB 2247, the Trauma, Healing and Resilience Investment for Victimized or Exposed Youth Act — would guarantee free and comprehensive mental health services for children and youth survivors of gun violence.

The press release stated the bill represents what supporters describe as a shift in how California approaches youth victims of violence by placing greater emphasis on trauma recovery and long-term healing rather than relying solely on punitive responses.

“Far too often in the legislature, when we think about public safety and justice for survivors, we prioritize punitive measures over healing,” Elhawary said, according to the press release from her office. “The T.H.R.I.V.E. Act is designed to expand access to healing by offering mental health services to survivors of crime, which can help prevent cycles of harm in our communities.”

According to the office’s statement, roughly 2,000 young people in California are injured or killed in shootings every year, while many more witness gun violence in their communities. The release states national data indicates fewer than one in three youth survivors receive mental health services within six months after experiencing gun violence.

The statement said AB 2247 would direct funding from the California Department of Health Care Services to counties across the state to provide trauma-informed services to youth under age 25 who have been exposed to gun violence.

The proposed services would apply not only to young people who were physically injured, but also to those who were shot at, witnessed a shooting, or lost — or nearly lost — a loved one to gun violence.

“Youth survivors of gun violence have a right to heal and receive immediate mental health support,” said Tinisch Hollins, a lead sponsor of the THRIVE Act. “AB 2247 is a necessary public health investment to interrupt cycles of violence and ensure a single moment of harm does not define a young person’s entire future.”

The proposed legislation would allow counties to administer the services locally and determine the most effective method for delivering care to youth survivors. Counties could provide grants directly to survivors, pay providers on their behalf, or distribute funds to community organizations serving victims of crime.

According to the press release, the bill is intended to reduce barriers survivors often face when trying to access mental health services, including complicated reimbursement processes and delays in finding providers experienced in trauma recovery.

“After surviving a gunshot, a young person should not have to navigate a complex bureaucracy only to receive services that fail to meet them where they’re at,” said Joseph Griffin. “Every gun violence survivor deserves access to these trauma-informed services, especially young people who have the most at stake, but also the greatest capacity for resilience and healing.”

The release emphasized that gun violence remains a major public health concern nationwide, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing that more than 20,000 youth age 17 and younger died by firearms over the past decade. It also cited estimates that there are two survivors of firearm injuries for every firearm fatality.

An analysis by KFF, cited in the press release, found that 51 per 100,000 U.S. school-age children were exposed to a school shooting between 2020 and 2024. Another cited study found youth exposed to violence may experience PTSD, anxiety, absenteeism and difficulty concentrating in school.

The press release also cited studies showing the impacts of gun violence are not evenly distributed, with Black youth experiencing disproportionately high levels of firearm injuries and exposure, while children living in high-poverty areas face greater risks of firearm-related deaths.

Elhawary’s office said the THRIVE Act was introduced March 23 and is scheduled to be heard in the Assembly Health Committee, with supporters expected to highlight the proposal during the upcoming Crime Survivors Speak event in Sacramento on May 5, 2026.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: