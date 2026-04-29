Court Watch: Transportation Costs Delay Probation Compliance in Orange County Hearing

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — During a probation violation hearing April 27, 2026, at Harbor Justice Center, the accused requested additional time to complete required program hours, telling the court he could not appear sooner because he lacked transportation and could not afford the cost until receiving his paycheck.

The accused told Judge Gregg L. Prickett that he does not own a car, has a suspended license and does not have anyone available to give him a ride. As a result, he relied on a ride-share service to attend the hearing, which cost him approximately $150. He said he had to wait until receiving his paycheck before he could afford transportation to court.

Transportation barriers can make it difficult for individuals to comply with court-ordered requirements, particularly for those with suspended licenses. These barriers often disproportionately affect low-income individuals who may lack access to reliable or affordable means of transportation.

According to the Fines and Fees Justice Center, “86% of Americans drive to work, and many jobs require a driver’s license,” highlighting how license suspensions can affect both employment and court compliance.

Having a suspended license makes it difficult to go to school, grocery stores and access health care services, according to the article.

In today’s world, it is challenging to get around without a driver’s license, making it difficult to comply with the terms of probation and, in this case, resulting in a probation violation due to unavoidable circumstances.

The court noted the probation violation could result in up to 30 days in custody. Judge Gregg L. Prickett also referenced a note from the previous hearing indicating “last continuance.” The accused said he had been told any further extension would be at the judge’s discretion, which Judge Prickett noted was not reflected in the prior judge’s notes.

Citing the previous judge’s notation, Judge Prickett set a future hearing for Wednesday, May 6, for a sentencing modification rather than granting an additional continuance.

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