Court Watch: Defense Questions Prosecution’s Delay in Refiling Charges

WOODLAND, Calif. — During a trial-setting conference in Yolo County Superior Court before Judge Stephen L. Mock, proceedings raised concerns about prolonged delays for the accused after the prosecution said it planned to refile charges following an extended period of inaction.

The issue became clear when the judge asked how the defense wished to proceed. Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira laughed and said, “Trial setting, I suppose,” noting the case had been continued for a long time while the prosecution decided whether to refile.

She noted that the defense had previously prevailed at the preliminary hearing and added that “the ship has already sailed,” expressing doubt that the prosecution would refile and suggesting the court move forward by setting the current pending cases for trial.

Deputy District Attorney Preston Schaub, appearing on behalf of Aimee Carrazco, responded that he had conferred with the previous prosecutor and confirmed that the prosecution intends to refile. He requested that the court set a new arraignment date for the anticipated filing.

Sequeira again laughed and questioned the timing of the prosecution’s decision, emphasizing how long the defense had already been waiting. She suggested that, rather than further delay, the court proceed by setting a preliminary hearing.

Judge Mock clarified that, because no preliminary hearing was currently scheduled, both parties needed to agree on a date moving forward.

Sequeira pressed the prosecution for a firm timeline, again highlighting the ongoing uncertainty caused by the delay. Schaub responded that he would be ready whenever the defense was, stating he would “make it work.”

When Sequeira suggested setting the matter as soon as the following day, Schaub replied that it was “too ambitious.”

The parties ultimately agreed to a date two weeks out. Judge Mock ruled that the accused will return in two weeks for arraignment on the new matter and trial setting on the others on April 30 at 9 a.m. in Department 7.

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