Dominguez Trial Continued, Jury Trial Set for May 18

WOODLAND, Calif. — In a trial review hearing at Yolo County Superior Court on Thursday, Judge Samuel T. McAdam scheduled the Carlos Reales Dominguez case for a further date as attorneys continued preparing for retrial.

Carlos Reales Dominguez, a former University of California, Davis, student, was charged in 2023 in connection with the fatal stabbings of a 50-year-old man and a 20-year-old University of California, Davis student, as well as the stabbing of a 64-year-old woman in Davis.

Dominguez is facing two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The case remains in the pretrial phase awaiting retrial after the first trial ended in a hung jury on June 27, 2025.

Jurors were split 10-2, with 10 voting to acquit Dominguez on the second-degree murder count and two voting to convict.

The case has been ongoing for three years since Dominguez’s arrest in April 2023 following the stabbings.

Deputy District Attorney Matt De Moura said he and Deputy Public Defender Dan Hutchinson submitted separate versions of jury questionnaires and are scheduled to meet next week to discuss the matter further.

De Moura also said the parties are working to secure all witness subpoenas. Several subpoenas duces tecum, including requests for workplace records, cannabis use records, and medical and mental health files, were also provided to counsel, and university campus records were turned over to the defense.

Hutchinson added that he and De Moura had reached an agreement and were seeking guidance from the court on the case.

Judge McAdam said the trial readiness conference is scheduled for May 7, 2026, at 2 p.m. in Yolo County Superior Court. He told counsel to expect the hearing to last up to two hours.

Judge McAdam set May 18, 2026, as the date for jury trial.

Dominguez was remanded back into custody. Bail remains set at no bail.

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