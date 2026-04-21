US Housing Shortage Requires Dramatic Increase in Apartment Construction

WASHINGTON — The US faces a housing shortage of millions of homes, and closing that gap will require a dramatic and sustained increase in apartment construction, according to a new report from the Center for Public Enterprise that argues federal financing policy—not just zoning reform—must play a central role in solving the crisis.

In Raising the Housing Investment Level: The History and Future of Multifamily Investment Policy, Executive Director Paul Williams contends the nation cannot end its housing shortage without increasing annual multifamily production from roughly 350,000 homes to at least 500,000 homes per year and maintaining that pace for eight to 10 years.

The report says that level of construction has only been achieved during periods when the federal government actively made apartment development financially attractive.

“America has a housing shortage,” the report states. “Depending on how you count, we’re short between 2 and 7 million units, and the gap is widening.”

The report arrives as housing affordability continues to strain households nationwide. According to the findings, half of all renters now spend more than 30% of their income on housing, a commonly used threshold for cost burden.

Meanwhile, annual apartment construction has remained near 350,000 homes for four decades despite population growth, job creation, economic booms and recessions.

“This report rests on a simple claim: closing the housing gap requires multifamily housing production rising from its current level of 350,000 units to at least 500,000 units per year, and sustaining that elevated level for 8-10 years,” the report states.

Williams argues that public debate has focused heavily on regulatory barriers such as zoning restrictions, environmental reviews and permitting delays, but financing constraints have received far less attention.

While many local governments are now pursuing land-use reforms, the report says those changes alone are unlikely to produce enough homes if developers cannot secure workable construction financing.

The study identifies a large inventory of approved but stalled housing developments.

It estimates that approximately 750,000 multifamily homes nationwide have already cleared zoning and land-use approvals but have not yet applied for construction permits. That total is roughly six times the number of homes with permits that have not broken ground and slightly exceeds the number currently under construction.

“Many of these projects have completed architectural drawings and engineering work,” the summary states. “What they lack is financing on terms that make them viable.”

The report cites major metropolitan areas as examples of the stalled pipeline. San Francisco alone accounts for an estimated 52,000 such homes, Boston has 23,000, and New York City has roughly 100,000 homes in its broader active development pipeline.

Because no federal agency tracks the entitlement stage of development nationally, the report describes its 750,000-unit figure as a reasonable estimate rather than a precise count.

Williams also draws on postwar housing history to argue that federal policy has repeatedly proven capable of driving large-scale apartment construction.

“The only times in modern American history we’ve achieved anything close to that were periods when coordinated federal investment policy made apartment construction unusually attractive for investment,” the report states. “For the past 40 years, we’ve had no such policy. And for 40 years, multifamily production has flatlined.”

The first major boom followed creation of the Section 236 program in 1968. That policy used mortgage insurance, subsidized interest rates and federal liquidity tools to lower financing costs and encourage apartment construction. According to the report, it helped produce roughly 3 million apartment starts between 1970 and 1973.

“The HUD-driven boom of 1968-1973 leveraged mortgage insurance, liquidity, and interest rate subsidy, contributing to 3 million apartment units started over four years,” the report states.

A second boom occurred in the early 1980s under favorable tax treatment for rental housing. But after the Tax Reform Act of 1986 repealed key depreciation incentives, multifamily starts plunged from nearly 600,000 to fewer than 140,000 by 1991, according to the report.

“Both programs had some flaws, and both eventually ended,” the report states. “But importantly, both worked: when government made it financially attractive to build apartments, large numbers of apartments were built.”

The report is especially critical of the current performance of the Federal Housing Administration’s 221(d)(4) construction loan program, which it describes as highly competitive in theory but hobbled by delays in practice.

The program can provide fixed-rate loans covering up to 90% of project costs and can shield borrowers from personal liability if projects fail. Yet it finances only about 4% of new apartments.

“What Williams calls the best construction financing product in the country on paper” has become difficult to use because approvals take 270 to 360 days, compared with 60 to 90 days for conventional lenders, according to the summary.

The report attributes those delays to the absence of a codified single-underwriter model, outdated information technology systems, and multiple layers of environmental and compliance paperwork. At the same time, private banks have tightened construction lending standards since 2022, pushing many builders toward higher-cost private debt funds.

As a result, the report says developers are often bypassing the government program intended to support housing production.

To address the financing bottleneck, Williams outlines five federal policy options, several of which he says would require modest public spending or administrative changes rather than major new appropriations.

The first recommendation is to streamline FHA multifamily lending by accelerating processing times and expanding categorical exclusions for infill development. The report says those changes could increase production by tens of thousands of units annually “at essentially no fiscal cost.”

The second proposal would create a one-time $2 billion federal match for state housing finance agency acceleration funds. Those state programs provide subordinate construction loans that recycle capital into new developments as loans are repaid. The report estimates such an initiative could support roughly 30,000 additional apartments per year with no continuing cost.

A third recommendation calls for allowing government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to expand into construction lending, including construction-to-permanent loans, forward commitments or a secondary market for mezzanine loans. According to the report, that could unlock a major new source of development capital.

Additional proposals include accelerated depreciation schedules for rental housing and renewed use of the Federal Home Loan Bank system to support affordable housing supply through a larger share of housing investments.

“These levers are neither particularly expensive nor are they particularly partisan,” the report states. “Taken together, they could allow us to quickly realize the potential of ongoing zoning reform efforts by adding hundreds of thousands of units to annual multifamily production.”

The report’s broader argument reflects a growing consensus among many housing economists that the nation’s affordability crisis is rooted in persistent underproduction. In many metropolitan regions, homebuilding has lagged behind population growth, household formation and employment growth for years, placing upward pressure on rents and home prices.

Rather than framing the debate as regulation versus markets, Williams argues the nation should also confront the role of capital markets and public finance. If zoning reforms expand what can be built, the report suggests financing reform may determine whether those homes are ever delivered.

“The housing shortage is serious but not intractable,” the summary concludes, pointing to prior eras when federal policy drove apartment construction above today’s levels and to the large pipeline of already approved projects waiting for financing conditions to improve.

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