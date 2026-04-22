Join The Vanguard in Celebrating 20 Years of Impactful Journalism

The Vanguard has officially launched ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities for its 20th Anniversary Fundraiser, set for June 14 at the Wednesday Club in Suisun.

The event will celebrate 20 years of impactful journalism and community advocacy while honoring five public defenders who have played a significant role in The Vanguard’s history. Supporters, readers, and community partners are invited to join the celebration and help support the organization’s next chapter.

Tickets and sponsorships are available now at:

https://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com/events/100560-20th-anniversary-fundraiser

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