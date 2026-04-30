Civil Rights Groups Condemn Supreme Court’s Voting Rights Decision

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate Louisiana’s congressional map as an “unconstitutional racial gerrymander” is drawing widespread national opposition, with civil rights organizations, reproductive justice advocates and state officials warning that the ruling significantly weakens one of the nation’s most important voting rights protections.

The ruling effectively opens the door for other states to “enact discriminatory maps with impunity,” according to statements from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Legal Defense Fund, while also striking down Louisiana’s second majority-Black congressional district and narrowing the scope of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

The ACLU states that Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act served as the “primary nationwide protection against discriminatory voting systems” after Shelby County v. Holder in 2013.

The ruling by the Supreme Court eliminates the “Act’s preclearance…enforcement mechanism” and, as such, districts in the country that “provided fair representation” to “voters of color” could be eradicated.

Sophia Lin Lakin, director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, said the Court’s decision “weakened the primary legal tool that voters of color rely on” and is a “profound betrayal of the legacy of the civil rights movement.”

“The 6-3 majority decision is the height of hypocrisy and exemplifies the Court’s waning credibility on matters of civil rights and racial justice,” added Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the Legal Defense Fund.

The ACLU notes that these voters will “face higher legal barriers and fewer statutory protections” due to the narrowed Section 2.

Lakin explained that these communities have been stripped of their “most significant weapon” to prevent redistricting “that dilute[s] their political power.”

Due to the progress reversal by the Supreme Court, all voters of color will now have to “depend on the goodwill of legislatures rather than enforceable law,” ultimately institutionalizing discrimination and eroding democratic representation.

Nelson argued that the majority ruling “rendered key voting protections [of the ‘crown jewel of the Civil Rights Movement’]…null and void.”

The ACLU, ACLU of Louisiana and the Legal Defense Fund, “along with pro bono counsel,” represented the Robinson v. Ardoin plaintiffs, who “challenged the state’s congressional map.”

However, after state officials declined to continue defending the congressional map, only the Robinson appellants and two “majority-Black districts” were left.

Despite the loss, the Robinson appellants “will not stop in [their] march, nor spare any resource in [their] fight” to ensure that “continously silenced Black voices” obtain fair participation “in the political process.”

Allowing the Roberts court to let discrimination “run rampant” is a “setback for [the] country and [the] constitution,” said Nelson, who added that advocates will continue to “protect voters” until “the promise of [the] multiracial democracy is realized.”

Similarly, Alanah Odoms, executive director of the ACLU of Louisiana, said that those in Louisiana “remain committed to protecting every voter’s right to participate” despite the “cruel decision” made by the Court.

Attorney General Rob Bonta also responded to the decision, stating that the “decision is deeply disappointing,” noting that Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act was implemented to protect the right of “all Americans” to “exercise their constitutional right to vote” free from racial discrimination.

He added that “[w]hile the full impact of this ruling is still uncertain,” previous patterns of striking sections of the Voting Rights Act led to restricted access “to the ballot for voters of color” based on “new state laws.”

The arguments in an amicus brief he and 22 other attorneys general filed in September 2025 stated that if the Court, which has a “long-settled racial-predominance framework,” ruled that “Louisiana violated the Fourteenth or Fifteenth Amendments merely because its creation of a second majority-minority district was ‘intentional,’” it would have “devastating consequences” for the rest of the states.

The second argument stated that Louisiana’s “compliance with Section 2 remains a compelling interest,” justifies the state’s “consideration of race” even if scrutiny applies.

Bonta and his “fellow attorneys general…strongly [oppose] the weakening of Section 2” and wish to uphold the “importance of fair representation.”

Reproductive justice advocates and civil rights leaders also voiced concern following the ruling, emphasizing its broader social and political implications beyond electoral maps.

In a statement released shortly after the decision, In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda condemned the outcome as a major setback for Black voters and democratic representation.

The organization’s president and CEO, Dr. Regina Davis Moss, described the outcome as a “devastating blow” that undoes decades of progress toward equal access to the ballot.

Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act has long served as one of the primary legal tools used to challenge racially discriminatory voting practices, including unfair redistricting maps that weaken the power communities of color have when voting.

“This ruling will have real and detrimental consequences,” Moss said, emphasizing that the loss of political representation directly affects access to essential resources.

Furthermore, it is believed that voting power is linked to broader social outcomes such as health care access, education quality, environmental conditions and economic opportunity.

For reproductive justice organizations, these implications go beyond elections, as political representation is deeply connected to individuals’ ability to make decisions about their lives and bodies.

Without fair representation, marginalized communities may have less influence over policies that impact reproductive health care, family support systems and social protections.

Such measures, combined with weakened federal oversight, could potentially lead to reduced voter participation and further inequality in representation.

Although federal and state officials often defend these policies as necessary for election integrity or administrative efficiency, critics argue that they can create unequal access to the democratic process.

Despite the setback, leaders at In Our Own Voice emphasized resilience, pointing to past civil rights struggles and noting that many major changes in voting rights came during periods of high legal and political resistance.

“Black women have always been at the forefront of the fight,” Moss said, framing the ruling as part of a larger, persisting issue.

However, the organization has pledged to continue its efforts to defend voting rights and expand political power for Black communities, particularly Black women.

In addition to national advocacy, In Our Own Voice operates through a network of partner organizations working at both regional and local levels, focusing on encouraging voting, shaping public policy and addressing disparities that intersect with race, gender and economic status.

The court’s most lasting impact is expected to be seen through future litigation and legislative responses, with some anticipating greater reliance on state-level safeguards or new federal efforts to fill gaps left by the ruling.

The battle over the ruling ultimately comes down to a balance between state control of elections and protections against discrimination.

Advocates for more federal oversight suggest that without it, historically underrepresented groups could face new hurdles to fair representation.

It is clear that the ruling has had “immediate consequences” for those participating in the “redistricting litigation,” while also limiting “federal voting rights protections,” making the pursuit of “state constitutional claims” and “other available legal avenues” increasingly important for advocacy and enforcement efforts.

For now, advocates say the focus remains on organizing and ensuring that affected communities continue to have a voice, even as the legal terrain shifts.

As Moss concluded, the vision remains unchanged: a system in which every voter has an equal voice, and every community is fairly represented regardless of race, income or background.

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