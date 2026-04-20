White House Report Says U.S. Faces Housing Shortage, Urges Deregulation to Spur Construction

Clay Banks via unsplashed

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new White House housing report is renewing a long-running national debate over why homes have become so expensive and what government should do about it.

The analysis, issued by President Donald Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers, argues that the United States suffers from a shortage of several million single-family homes and says state and local governments can help reverse the trend by cutting zoning barriers, reducing permit delays and lowering regulatory costs that make new construction more expensive.

At the center of the report is a forceful claim: government-imposed barriers have become a major driver of the affordability crisis.

“Not only does the bureaucrat tax add over $100,000 to the cost of a home; it also acts as a barrier to homes being built,” the report states.

The report uses the phrase “bureaucrat tax” to describe the cumulative effect of local fees, code requirements, approval delays, land-use restrictions and other regulations that developers say increase costs and slow projects.

According to the White House analysis, those burdens are substantial, citing industry estimates that state and local regulatory barriers can account for 24% of the cost of a new single-family home and 41% of the cost of a multifamily development.

“Reform at the State and local levels to tackle the sources of the six-figure bureaucrat tax would greatly enhance the ability of supply to keep up with stronger demand,” the report states.

The argument reflects a broader school of housing economics that views undersupply as a central cause of rising prices, as home construction in many metropolitan areas has lagged population growth, job growth and household formation for years, allowing prices and rents to rise when demand outpaces supply.

The White House report says the problem is especially acute in the single-family market, where homeownership has become increasingly difficult for younger households and first-time buyers.

It cites an estimate that reducing regulatory burdens nationwide could increase the housing stock by 9%, or 13.2 million homes.

“As discussed above, the CEA estimates that reducing the WRLURI by 1 standard deviation would boost the housing stock by 9.0 percent, which amounts to 13.2 million more homes,” the report states.

That figure is likely to draw attention because it quantifies the administration’s core message: that local rules, not just market conditions, are suppressing construction on a massive scale.

To address the issue, the report recommends several changes aimed at speeding approvals and reducing uncertainty for builders. Those include fast-track review systems for housing proposals, firm deadlines for permit decisions, more predictable impact fees, third-party inspections and quicker appeals processes when disputes arise.

The report also urges local governments to revisit policies that can cap or delay growth.

It calls for reducing “restrictions on the number of units that can be built in any given time period,” reconsidering some targeted green energy requirements and rolling back what it describes as “discriminatory labor rules.”

The administration also highlights manufactured housing as an underused source of lower-cost supply. Factory-built homes, long associated with affordability, often face local zoning or code barriers that can limit where they are allowed.

“The CEA also champions loosening restrictions on manufactured housing,” the report says.

The White House analysis further argues that supply constraints have broader economic effects beyond home prices. It says expensive housing can reduce geographic mobility, make it harder for workers to move to high-opportunity regions and slow economic growth.

“The consequences of the bureaucrat tax extend beyond higher housing costs to include lost productivity, economic opportunity, and GDP,” the report states.

That perspective has gained traction among economists who see housing shortages not only as a household affordability issue, but as a national competitiveness issue.

Still, the report’s conclusions are unlikely to settle the debate.

Housing policy experts across ideological lines often agree that more supply is needed, but disagree over whether deregulation alone is enough.

Critics argue that simply allowing more market-rate housing will not automatically produce homes affordable to lower-income households, especially in high-cost regions where land and construction expenses remain steep.

Others warn that local regulations often exist for reasons beyond obstruction, including infrastructure planning, fire safety, environmental review, labor standards and neighborhood compatibility.

The White House report dismisses some of those concerns as excessive or outdated barriers to production. It points to examples where permitting remains slow or where fees have risen dramatically.

“In short, papering over the bureaucrat tax with subsidies is not a real fix,” the report states.

That line reflects a direct challenge to housing strategies that rely heavily on public subsidy programs rather than broader market expansion.

The timing of the report is also notable. It comes as the Trump administration seeks major changes in federal housing policy, including proposed reductions in affordable housing and homelessness assistance distributed through local governments.

That means the administration is advancing a dual message: reduce regulations to build more homes, while shrinking some existing federal housing programs.

Whether that combination improves affordability remains an open question.

In some markets, deregulation may increase production quickly, particularly where land is available and construction costs are relatively manageable. In other places, especially coastal urban regions with high land values, infrastructure constraints and deep affordability gaps, additional public investment may still be necessary.

The report itself points to local variation, comparing regions where supply responded to demand with those where it did not.

By its telling, places that built more housing kept prices more stable, while places with tighter controls saw sharper price spikes.

For cities and states already confronting housing shortages, the practical policy question may be less ideological than operational: how to build enough homes, fast enough, at prices households can afford.

That may require more than one tool.

Deregulation can reduce delay and cost. Public subsidy can finance deeply affordable homes. Infrastructure investment can open new areas for growth. Tenant protections can reduce displacement pressures. Transit planning can shape where new housing works best.

The White House report places its emphasis clearly on the first of those strategies.

“The actions described in this chapter present a win for current and future owners: stable nest eggs for the current generation and new nest eggs for the next,” the report states.

Whether local governments embrace that framework — and whether it delivers the promised affordability gains — is likely to become a defining housing policy fight in the months ahead.

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