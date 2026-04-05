Wiener Blasts Trump’s $2B Alcatraz Prison Plan as ‘Waste, Fraud and Abuse’

SACRAMENTO — California State Sen. Scott Wiener sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s proposal to allocate $152 million in the 2027 federal budget to reopen Alcatraz as a prison, calling the plan an example of “waste, fraud and abuse” and raising concerns about its cost, feasibility and impact on a historic landmark.

According to the administration’s official 2027 budget request, the proposal includes $152 million in first-year expenses to begin reopening the former prison, with total projected costs exceeding $2 billion.

The National Park Service has been protecting this National Historic Landmark since its designation in 1986. The prison was closed in 1963 due to extremely high operating costs, and according to the National Park Service, it is one of the most popular national park tourist sites in America, welcoming approximately 1.6 million visitors each year.

In response to the proposal, Wiener issued a statement strongly opposing the plan and criticizing both its cost and purpose.

“Trump’s idiotic quest to sink $2 billion into ruining a globally popular tourist attraction is the epitome of waste, fraud and abuse,” Wiener said.

Wiener characterized the proposal as fiscally irresponsible, emphasizing its high projected cost compared to the island’s current use. As Alcatraz’s repurposing into a national park has made it a significant contributor to the local economy through tourism revenue, such a proposal could cause a major reversal in the area’s economic climate.

Wiener also directed personal criticism toward the president, stating, “Trump’s dementia continues to get the best of him.”

He further rejected the feasibility of the proposal, emphasizing, “Making Alcatraz a prison again isn’t a thing, and we’re not going to let him turn Alcatraz into his newest gulag. Back off.”

Wiener’s remarks highlight broader concerns about protecting historic sites and preserving the National Park System. Alcatraz has been protected under the National Park System for over six decades and has long been recognized not only for its history as a high-security prison, but also for its cultural and historical significance.

According to the National Park Service, in 1969, Native American activists launched an occupation of the island, the last of three occupation attempts in the 1960s, lasting 19 months. The occupation began as an attempt to lay claim to the island of Alcatraz for the group “Indians of All Tribes,” reasoning that the land long since belonged to Native American people.

Combined with the island’s location, the difficulty in supplying a landlocked island and the expense of boat transportation, the logistical challenges remain a key factor in evaluating the feasibility of reopening the site as a correctional institution.

Federal budget proposals, including the administration’s request, serve as priorities for policy but must still be approved by Congress before funding can be allocated. As such, the proposal remains subject to legislative review and debate.

The proposal and Wiener’s response reflect an ongoing national debate over the allocation of federal resources, the future of historic sites and the expansion of detention facilities. While supporters of increased detention capacity may frame such proposals as necessary for enforcement or security purposes, critics like Wiener argue that the financial and symbolic costs outweigh potential benefits.

As the federal budget process continues, the proposal to reopen Alcatraz is likely to face scrutiny from lawmakers, state officials and advocacy groups, particularly regarding its cost, feasibility and impact on the site, which is widely regarded as a historic landmark.

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