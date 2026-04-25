Letter: Ryan Davis, A Community Leader with a Heart for Woodland

Ryan Davis

As a longtime Woodland educator, including my years as a teacher at Gibson Elementary, and as someone who has had the honor of serving our community as mayor, I’ve spent many years working alongside others committed to Yolo County and the people who call it home.

I came to know Ryan Davis through his family. I knew his mother as a fellow teacher in our community, where she taught at Lee Junior High, and I remember Ryan from those years as a teenager who was already finding ways to give back. One memory that has always stayed with me is Ryan dressing up as Santa Claus for students at Gibson Elementary—a small but meaningful act that brought joy to so many children and reflected his willingness to show up for others.

That kind of connection to Woodland isn’t something you can manufacture. It comes from being part of a community over time, from relationships, and from a genuine sense of care. Ryan has that connection, and he always has.

In my years in education and public service, I’ve seen how important it is to have leaders who understand the communities they serve. Ryan brings that understanding, along with integrity and a steady sense of fairness.

I believe he will serve our community well on the bench as a Yolo County Judge, who will provide equitable access and serve with compassion.

Vicky Fernandez

Retired Teacher, W.J.U.S.D., Gibson Elementary

Former Mayor, City of Woodland

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