Coalition Sues Trump-Vance Slush Fund: Unlawful Spending & Oversight Cited

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The National Abortion Federation “is joining a broad coalition of organizations and individuals harmed by the Trump-Vance administration in challenging the $1.776 billion so-called Anti-Weaponization Fund,” which the U.S. Department of Justice created through a private agreement with President Donald Trump and his family following the president’s own lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service, according to the article.

The funds allocated to the Trump-Vance administration allow officials to disburse taxpayer money with minimal oversight or judicial involvement while creating a discriminatory process that excludes a wide range of plaintiffs. Those excluded are individuals who claim they were harmed by Republicans.

The article states, “Harmed plaintiffs in addition to NAF include former career Assistant U.S. Attorney and Jan. 6 prosecutor Andrew Floyd, Professor John Caravello, and City of New Haven.” Common Cause joined as a plaintiff because its mission is to protect taxpayer funds. According to the article, taxpayer money cannot be protected if it is allocated to a secret slush fund. “All plaintiffs are represented by Democracy Forward,” the article states.

The article states, “In January 2026, President Trump, members of his family, and the Trump Organization sued the IRS and the Treasury Department over disclosure of his tax return information.” Rather than taking the case to court, the department developed a large government-funded compensation program. The program was designed to support people who were indirectly connected to the Trump v. IRS case. Many of those individuals claim they were unfairly targeted by Democratic administrations.

Critics argued that the program encouraged certain people to continue unlawful actions, such as harassing abortion clinics or committing acts of violence at polling places.

According to the article, “The lawsuit argues that the creation of the fund violates the U.S. Constitution, exceeds executive authority, unlawfully bypasses Congress’s exclusive authority over federal spending and appropriations, and violates the Administrative Procedure Act.” The complaint also contests the administration’s use of the federal Judgment Fund to pay for the program. It raises concerns about the transparency of the fund’s operations, including provisions allowing payments and claims to remain secret, reducing public accountability for how nearly $2 billion in taxpayer money is being distributed.

National Abortion Federation CEO and President Brittany Fonteno said abortion providers already feel threatened and that government actions are making it easier for people who harass them. She said that is why the organization joined the lawsuit, seeking greater protection and accountability rather than policies it believes reward dangerous behavior.

Democracy Forward CEO and President Skye Perryman stated, “This latest attempt by the Trump-Vance administration to make grift great again is profoundly unlawful and will not withstand judicial scrutiny.” Perryman argued the government should not be allowed to use taxpayer money in a secretive and politically biased manner. Perryman also claimed the administration is creating a program that rewards people based on political loyalty rather than neutral standards, arguing that it is unconstitutional and unlawful.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to halt the program and return the money to the Judgment Fund, an appropriate government account. According to the article, the fund can only be used to pay legal claims rather than what plaintiffs describe as politically motivated claims favored by the president.

“The case is Andrew Floyd et al v. U.S. Department of Justice et al. The legal team on this matter includes Pooja Boisture, Jyoti Jasrasaria, Aman George, Kevin Friedl, Ayesha Khan, Robin Thurston, and Skye Perryman,” the article states.

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