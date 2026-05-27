ACLU Pushes Congress to Restore Accountability Amid Federal Agent Abuses

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Civil Liberties Union, joined by other advocacy organizations, is challenging what it describes as escalating abuses by federal immigration enforcement agents and is urging Congress to pass legislation aimed at restoring accountability when federal law enforcement violates constitutional rights.

In a recent press release, the ACLU condemned what it called “unchecked abuse” tied to immigration raids and aggressive enforcement tactics. The organization called on Congress to “pass legislation that will restore pathways to accountability when federal law enforcement violates our rights.”

According to the report, “federal agents have masked up, demanded to see people’s papers, scanned their faces, and taken people off the street in explicit acts of racial profiling.” In one incident, Teyana Gibson and her family were at home when 10 armed ICE agents allegedly stormed through her door without a judicial warrant.

“They pointed their rifles at Teyana and her family members as she stood in the doorway repeatedly demanding a warrant. The federal agents never provided any judicial warrant. After they flooded into her home, they pushed her to the ground,” the report stated. According to the ACLU, Teyana’s story represents only a small part of what the organization says is a broader pattern of discriminatory enforcement practices by federal agencies.

Similar incidents are increasingly occurring across the country, according to the ACLU report. Outside of home raids, “People who record federal agents, peacefully protest, offer mutual aid in their communities, or even pray in front of ICE facilities are being sprayed directly in the face with tear gas and pepper spray, shot with pepper balls, subjected to invasive surveillance equipment, and harassed and followed home by agents.”

“The Trump administration has fueled this abuse by insisting that federal agents operate with ‘absolute immunity.’ The killings of Renee Good, Alex Pretti, Ruben Ray Martinez, Keith Porter Jr., and countless others show the devastating and predictable consequences of Trump’s reckless immigration agenda,” the report stated.

In documenting alleged unlawful actions by federal agencies, the ACLU also referenced a 2023 incident involving a woman named Cathy George. According to the report, George experienced a violent raid by federal agents who were searching for a man with no connection to her.

George’s home was entered in the middle of the night while she was alone and asleep. After agents stormed in and detained her in the hallway, “they held her there — cold, exposed, confused, and terrified — while more officers ransacked her home.” Despite the officers allegedly targeting the wrong residence, George was left with extensive damage and disorder throughout her home. Similar to the earlier incident, “they did not show her a warrant or give her any explanation of what had gone wrong.”

The ACLU argued that Congress should affirm that federal agents “should be subject to the same constitutional limits as everyone else.” According to the organization, passage of the Bivens Act and the Constitutional Accountability Act would expand the ability to hold federal officers legally accountable for constitutional violations.

In further criticizing the Trump administration, the ACLU argued that a growing accountability gap has contributed to unlawful enforcement practices. As noted in the report, “when abuse goes unchecked, reckless and aggressive conduct becomes more likely. It creates a culture in agencies where public officials may feel empowered to violate people’s rights, knowing they will face few – if any – consequences.”

The call for reform also comes as “President Trump and his Congressional allies were pushing a reconciliation bill that would fund ICE and Border Patrol without any reforms, any accountability, or any guardrails,” according to the report.

In an effort to address challenges stemming from federal enforcement practices, “the Bivens Act and Constitutional Accountability Act would create meaningful pathways for people to seek justice when federal law enforcement violates their constitutional rights.”

Following the challenge issued by the ACLU, Congress now faces a decision over whether to continue allowing what advocates describe as unchecked abuses or to impose stronger limits on federal law enforcement authority.

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