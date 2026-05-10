Opinion: Everyone Wants Affordable Housing — Few Want to Confront the Economics Behind It

DAVIS, Calif. — One of the defining contradictions in the Davis housing debate is that nearly everyone says they support affordable housing, but far fewer people appear willing to confront the underlying economics required to actually build it.

Recently, Davis resident Dave Ceppos wrote a lengthy Nextdoor post that explained better than most the financial realities behind housing production in Northern California

The post addressed a question that often gets lost in local political debates: If housing is supposed to be affordable, who exactly pays the difference between what housing costs to build and what people can afford to pay?

“Do you know what the average cost to BUILD a home in this region is?” Ceppos wrote. “How about the average profit margin for a home builder?”

According to Ceppos, construction costs in Northern California now range “between $400 – $800 / sq ft” excluding land costs, meaning that even relatively modest homes can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars simply to construct.

“The cost to build a home in No CA (excluding land costs) is between $400 – $800 / sq ft,” he wrote. “So a modest sized 1,500 to 2,000 sq ft home will cost a minimum of $600,000.”

California has made housing extraordinarily expensive to produce, which makes it more tricky to produce affordable housing.

Land, labor, insurance, infrastructure, environmental review, financing and project delays have all driven California housing construction costs sharply higher.

Moreover, in Davis, Measure J/R/D adds another layer of uncertainty because large peripheral housing projects must survive not only city approvals and environmental review, but also a citywide ballot measure campaign.

That uncertainty further drives up costs because capital markets price risk into projects: the longer the timeline and the greater the uncertainty, the more expensive financing and development become.

As the Vanguard noted this year, California’s housing shortage is not merely the product of population growth or developer behavior, but decades of political and regulatory systems that constrained production while demand continued to rise.

In Davis specifically, years of slow housing growth have created cumulative shortages that reshape who can afford to live in the city at all.

A March Vanguard analysis noted that Davis added only 2,818 housing units over 17 years — well below long-term growth benchmarks — while producing relatively few ownership-oriented homes for families (805 single family homes in 17 years).

The consequences are increasingly visible: rising home prices, declining school enrollment, and younger families relocating to surrounding communities where housing is comparatively attainable.

Yet even as the city acknowledges a housing affordability crisis, local debates often proceed as though affordable housing itself is inexpensive to build.

That’s precisely the problem and it may be the single biggest misconception driving public frustration.

Affordable housing generally costs roughly the same amount to construct as market-rate housing. In some cases, it costs more because of financing structures, prevailing wage requirements, regulatory obligations or specialized funding compliance.

The difference is usually not the cost of building the housing itself, but rather the financing structure, subsidies and funding mechanisms that make the housing affordable to residents.

In his post, Ceppos touched directly on that point.

“For-Profit AH developers account for around 80% of the AH building market which means they also expect to turn a profit,” he wrote.

The point challenges the common assumption that affordable housing developers are somehow insulated from the same financial realities and economic pressures facing the broader housing market.

In reality, affordable housing projects usually depend on complicated layers of subsidy: federal tax credits, state grants, local housing trust funds, fee waivers, public financing mechanisms or cross-subsidization from market-rate housing built alongside the affordable units.

This is particularly important in projects like Village Farms.

Supporters of Measure V have repeatedly argued that the project includes a substantial affordable housing commitment, including 16 acres dedicated toward affordable housing and millions in contributions toward affordability programs.

But those affordable units do not emerge from nowhere financially.

In many mixed-income developments, the market-rate homes help subsidize the affordable units, meaning that some amount of higher-priced housing becomes necessary to financially support below-market-rate homes.

Ceppos explained that dynamic explicitly.

“The market-rate developer prices homes higher than average which is then used as a subsidy for the low income housing brokered through development deals,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, residents often demand more affordable housing while simultaneously opposing market-rate housing, opposing density, opposing peripheral growth, opposing subsidies and opposing higher taxes.

But affordable housing generally requires some combination of subsidy, density, cross-financing or public investment. Without those mechanisms, projects often do not pencil out economically.

The broader point remains: affordable housing does not get built simply because people say they want it. It requires financing structures, subsidies, market-rate cross-support and projects large enough to make the economics work.

The conversation must recognize affordable housing is not created simply by declaring that housing prices are too high.

Housing prices are high because the underlying cost structure of building housing in California has become extraordinarily expensive and that is coupled by high demand and scarcity.

Davis’ housing debate reflects a larger statewide problem: people want affordable housing, but many still resist the economic realities necessary to produce it.

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