Op-ed | What Does Jail Reveal about Our Humanity?

By Dr. Toni Etheridge

Tags: North Carolina | Women in custody | Jail deaths

The First Signs of a System in Collapse

It is 11:45 a.m. on January 20, 2004. Neither former Sheriff Cartwright nor former Jail Administrator Ray Wallen informed the Albemarle District Jail Board that 30-year-old Katina White had coded three and a half hours earlier. The Board’s public meeting minutes recorded routine business. Nothing more.

White, a Black woman, arrested on an alleged charge of selling controlled-substance pills to an undercover detective died inside the Albemarle District Jail in Pasquotank County, North Carolina, within 72 hours of the arrest. The incident narrative report placed her death between 7:20 and 7:30 a.m. that Tuesday morning.

The silence that followed was the absence of any public disclosure. It revealed a closed system of authority shaped by hierarchy and patriarchal norms, where the death of a woman in custody could pass without acknowledgment. Yet the same meeting minutes that omitted White’s death documented

concerns about the jail’s financial budgeting. The institution recorded what threatened its resources, a choice that exposed its priorities with plain clarity. Such actions made it evident that the leadership was not even performing the basic behaviors expected of public officials. There was no expectation that the locals would push back for accountability.

A Jail Already in Crisis

This is where the story of Katina White begins, and where the conditions surrounding her death must be examined. The silence at the board meeting was not an isolated oversight. It reflected the broader environment in which the jail was operating at the time.

The months surrounding White’s death document a jail functioning with outdated policies and limited oversight. To illustrate, a month later during the Jail Board meeting, the Sheriff distributed a new Policy and Procedure Manual. He stated that the jail’s rules, which govern how people in custody are to be treated, had “not been updated since 1997,” even though they were supposed to be reviewed annually. In seven years, no procedural updates had been made. This was more than a lapse. It reflected a pattern of communication failures, from the least to the most consequential, especially after a death in custody. A jail should be thought of as one of the safest places because officers are seconds away, not minutes away as is the case for 911 callers.

On the twenty-third, three days after White’s death, the Daily Advance reported that the jail was facing significant financial discrepancies involving 1.5 million dollars and unpaid vendor invoices, including some believed to be medical staff invoices. Those fiscal concerns were serious enough to prompt an external audit by county-contracted auditors, yet White’s death did not receive anything close to the level of scrutiny applied to financial irregularities. The source cited in the reporting raised con cerns about the jail’s financial management. Former staff later described conditions that aligned with those concerns, including inadequate staffing that likely limited the necessary aid and support required for the health and welfare of inmates’ medical care. These are the types of operational failures that external experts often identify as downstream effects of mismanagement, especially when resources for basic care inside a jail are already strained.

Systemic Analysis — Contradictions, Gaps, and Missing Records

The institutional failures surrounding White’s death become most visible when examining the 2004 created reports. The records that were altered, and the records that never existed. This is where the contradictions begin to surface, and where the documentation itself exposes the gaps in how the jail tracked and decided which actions to report.

Officer statements contain inconsistencies about White’s condition, her behavior, and the timing of their observations. Accounts of her responsiveness differ across the documents, when there should be a consistent record of her final moments and there is not. The presence of contradictions is significant. It matters because they shape the official timeline of her final hours and raise questions about whether required inmate checks were conducted as reported, including the approximately six-and-a-half-hour gap between the last documented visual observation by female jailers and the moment she was found unresponsive.

Several reports that should exist under standard jail procedures are missing. Expected intake documentation, observation logs, and medical notes are absent from the record. Their absence is not a clerical oversight. These are required forms that document the safety and well-being of people in custody, and they are central to understanding what happened inside a cell.

Medical claims made after White’s death do not align with the behavior described in the surviving records. Assertions that she showed no signs of distress conflict with statements from her mother, who shared during an informal phone call that Katina was likely discomposed by the optics of being arrested, not physically unwell. Her mother believed the separation from family was weighing on her. Without complete documentation, it becomes difficult to reconcile these accounts or determine whether any form of medical attention was ever provided.

The absence of required documentation extends beyond individual reports. Key procedural records, including the chain-of-custody documentation for White’s body, are missing. These omissions reflect structural failures in how the jail recorded, monitored, and responded to the needs of people in its responsible care.

Taken together, these contradictions and omissions reveal the structural failures that shaped White’s final hours. They show a system where documentation was incomplete, oversight was limited, and the truth of what happened inside the jail remains obscured by the very records meant to preserve it.

District Attorney Cruden’s office is currently reviewing the case, noting in a written email that he will review the materials in the letter to him and take any steps he deems warranted. That review is complicated by the gaps in the surviving record, including conflicting officer statements, omissions in the timeline, and required documents that were never produced. The lack of a complete administrative record limits the ability to reconstruct White’s final hours and raises broader concerns about the jail’s compliance with state standards and public transparency laws. Yet in the 135-word email Cruden sent in response, more than half was devoted to defending his office against a factual reference to the election year. A reaction that revealed more about institutional sensitivity than about the substance of White’s case.

The Human Impact

White’s death did not reverberate far beyond the walls of the jail. The silence around her final hours has left her family struggling to understand how someone in custody could slip through so many gaps without anyone noticing until it was too late. They know the answer, but the obvious is often more painful than the truth itself. Relatives describe a grief shaped not only by loss, but by the absence of information, an uncertainty that has made mourning feel unfinished.

For White’s mother, the loss is compounded by the absence of answers. She heard her daughter’s voice

during a brief phone call from inside the Albemarle District Jail, unaware it would be the final time. Since then, White’s mother has chosen not to revisit the past, a decision made to protect herself from the weight of maternal guilt, a conviction that she could not protect her daughter once she was locked inside the jail. She knew this vulnerability intimately from her own time in prison, which reopened memories she had long swallowed. “I do not want to profit from the death of my baby girl,” she said during a phone call.

As quiet as they are, those who continue to support White’s memory want the truth of what happened inside the jail to be brought into the open. Twenty-two years is more than enough time for Elizabeth City to wrap its arms around one of its own. Transparency and honesty are long overdue values the old South has not always embraced in its historical dealings, particularly when past actions must be re-examined, but they are values modern researchers work to uphold.

Systemic Analysis

The institutional failures surrounding White’s death become clearest when the 2004 records are examined side by side. What should form a straightforward timeline instead reveals a pattern of contradictions, omissions, and missing documentation. Together, these gaps expose a system in which the truth of White’s final hours is obscured by the very records meant to preserve it.

Contradictions

A former jailer’s account conflicts with supposed facts, including White’s condition, her responsiveness, and the timing of guards’ observations. These inconsistencies shape the official

timeline and raise questions about whether required cell checks were conducted as listed in the incident report. When trained personnel provide incompatible statements about a custodial death, the credibility of the entire incident record comes into question. These contradictions also complicate any external review, because the surviving record — the incident narrative and the limited reports that were released do not provide a stable or verifiable account of White’s final hours.

Key contradictions include:

Officer statements describe White’s behavior and responsiveness in conflicting ways, leaving no consistent or reliable picture of her condition in the hours before she was found.

An officer listed as present during a critical window later denied being there on record, raising questions about the accuracy of the incident report’s timeline.

Medical claims made after her death that were unsupported by any review of medical records and do not match the incident narrative or surviving reports.

Omissions

Critical portions of the timeline are missing from the incident report, including an approximately six and a half hour gap in documented observations. No explanation for this lapse appears in the surviving record. Equally absent is any indication that jail leadership initiated an internal review or that White’s death was ever elevated to any outside authority for examination.

Notable omissions include:

A six-and-a-half-hour gap between the last documented check and the moment White was found, leaving a critical portion of the timeline unverifiable.

No internal review by the Albemarle District Jail Board following her death, as reflected in the minutes, leaving no administrative assessment of what occurred or whether procedures were followed.

No mention of White appears in the public board meeting minutes from January 20, 2004 through December 2004, suggesting that her death, which if acknowledged would likely have been noted only as “an inmate coded,” was never formally addressed in the official record. Yet about seven weeks after White’s death, when a male inmate died in custody, the Albemarle District Jail Board was notified in the meeting minutes, a fact later confirmed by a former jail officer.

Missing Documentation

Several reports that should exist under standard jail procedures were never released. Under North Carolina’s Public Records Law (N.C. Gen. Stat. § 132-1 et seq.), county jails are required to maintain and produce records that document the supervision, safety, and medical needs of people in custody when requested by the public. These are not clerical gaps but required records that demonstrate whether a facility is meeting its statutory obligations. Their absence limits the ability to reconstruct White’s final hours and raises broader concerns about whether the jail met its own procedural requirements and its obligations under North Carolina’s public transparency laws.

Missing materials include:

Intake documentation, observation logs, medical notes, and post-death photographs, all of which are required to establish White’s condition, supervision level, and medical needs during her confinement.

Chain-of-custody records for White’s body, which are necessary to verify the handling, transfer, and identification of her remains after the autopsy.

The 1997 and 2004 Policy and Procedure Manuals that governed staff conduct, without which it is impossible to assess whether officers followed the facility’s own operational requirements at the time of White’s death.

A record update was reportedly made. An amendment to either the death certificate or the autopsy as conveyed during a phone conversation with a Pasquotank County Register of Deeds representative in November 2025 on the publicly listed phone line 252-335-4367.

A Pattern Far Bigger Than Albemarle

National data—Deaths in county jails are neither rare nor well documented. Nationally, jail mortality has climbed steadily for more than two decades—increasing 11% between 2000 and 2019—even as deaths in prisons have declined. Federal data also shows that women, though a smaller share of the jail

population, die at disproportionately high rates, often from preventable medical causes such as withdrawal, untreated chronic illness, or suicide. Many of these deaths occur in facilities with limited medical staffing, inconsistent observation practices, and little external oversight.

What happened in Albemarle fits this broader pattern: a death in custody with no clear documentation, no internal review, and no public accounting. The gaps in White’s record are not an anomaly. They reflect a national landscape where the circumstances surrounding jail deaths are routinely obscured by missing logs, incomplete reports, and inconsistent reporting requirements.

Sandra Bland as Pattern Evidence—One of the few jail deaths that did break through the national silence was Sandra Bland’s in 2015. Her death became a political flashpoint not because Texas had stronger oversight, but because the circumstances were visible. A traffic stop caught on video, a rapid escalation, and a death that occurred in a facility already under scrutiny created a record the public

could see. Bland’s name entered the national conversation because people could witness what happened before she entered the jail. In Austin, July 13 is recognized as Sandra Bland Day, a public acknowledgment of her life and a reminder of the ongoing need for meaningful jail oversight.

White’s death, by contrast, disappeared into a system with no video, no documentation, and no public acknowledgment. Her death was listed in the local paper, but only as a brief jail record entry, not as an account of what happened to her. Bland is not evidence of what happened in Albemarle. White is

evidence of how common it is for a Black woman’s death in jail to receive little meaningful local attention. Sandra Bland shows what visibility can force into the open. Katina White shows what invisibility allows to remain hidden.

Political Stakes—The political structure surrounding county jails makes this invisibility possible. In North Carolina, sheriffs operate with extraordinary autonomy, and county jails face no routine state oversight of their operations, medical practices, or internal investigations. When a death occurs, that lack of state oversight leaves no automatic external review, no mandated public disclosure, and no independent mechanism to verify what the jail reports or fails to report.

This insulation is built with intentional precision. It is a system that shields sheriffs from scrutiny and leaves the public with little information about what happens inside their own local facilities. White’s death exposes the consequences of that design: a woman dies in custody, the required records are missing, the governing board is never informed, and the public record remains silent.

The stakes are not only about what happened in the Albemarle District Jail in 2004. They are about what continues to happen in county jails across the country when deaths occur in systems built to operate without transparency, accountability, or meaningful oversight.

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