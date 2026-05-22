Yolo Supervisors to Decide Process for Appointing New District Attorney after Reisig Retirement

Jeff Reisig at a Forum in April 2022 in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. — The Yolo County Board of Supervisors is preparing to determine how to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of former District Attorney Jeff Reisig, whose departure from elected office became effective May 15, 2026.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Melinda Aiello is currently serving as Acting District Attorney while the Board considers how to appoint a successor for the remainder of the unexpired term, which runs through Jan. 8, 2029.

County staff explained in a background memorandum that, under state law and a formal opinion issued by the California Attorney General, the Board of Supervisors is responsible for appointing a replacement rather than calling a special election.

The county memorandum states that eligible candidates “must be registered voters of Yolo County at the time of appointment and hold an active license with the California State Bar.”

The report further notes that Government Code section 25304 “dictates that an appointment for the remainder of the term must be made by the Board, and it does not authorize the position to instead be filled by a special election.”

County officials stated that the Board “has full discretion in determining the process for filling this vacancy, subject only to the Attorney General’s general admonition to counties that such vacancies must be filled ‘within a reasonable time.’”

One option outlined in the report would allow the Board to direct staff to return at a future meeting with an agenda item appointing Aiello to permanently fill the role for the remainder of the term.

According to the staff report, “This approach would support continuity of leadership, minimize operational disruption within the Office of the District Attorney, and allow for an expedited appointment given the essential functions of the office and the ongoing prosecution workload.”

The Board could also choose to conduct what county officials described as an abbreviated recruitment process.

Under that approach, supervisors could direct staff to develop procedures for a competitive selection process that would permit additional candidates to apply for the position.

The county report states, “This type of recruitment process would require additional time, staff resources, and would extend the period without a permanent District Attorney, but would also provide the opportunity for other candidates to be considered.”

County officials outlined several potential elements of such a process, including a recommended recruitment timeline of “two weeks (or longer),” consideration of whether applicants should answer supplemental written questions, and an initial evaluation panel that could include “the County Administrator or designee, County Counsel, and HR Director.”

The report also proposed scheduling open-session interviews during the June 23, 2026, Board of Supervisors meeting, with a formal appointment expected following the interviews.

According to the memorandum, all submitted applications “will be treated as public records and may be released, including as part of an agenda packet, with personal contact information removed.”

Reisig announced his retirement earlier this month in a letter submitted to the Board of Supervisors.

“After serving nearly five terms as Yolo County’s elected District Attorney, I have decided to retire. My last day will be close of business on May 15, 2026,” Reisig wrote.

Reisig, who first took office in 2006, said it had been “an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Yolo County.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity I have had and proud of the highly competent and dedicated team that remains,” he wrote.

He also stated that he looked forward to “spending more time with my family in the next chapter of my life.”

Reisig concluded his letter by thanking the Board of Supervisors “for your support over the years.”

His retirement marks the end of nearly two decades leading the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, one of the county’s most powerful and closely watched public agencies.

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