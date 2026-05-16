Op-ed | Much Ado about Crossings

I’d like to briefly address two claims the opposition has been circulating about the bicycle overcrossing planned from Northstar to Village Farms Davis – one about feasibility, one about financing. Both are wrong, and both are easily corrected.

On Feasibility

Measure V opponents have suggested that the Village Farms bicycle overcrossing will be impossible to build. As evidence, they point to Nishi – a student housing project that (some of) the same developers behind Village Farms are involved in – where they claim Union Pacific Railroad is holding up a grade-separated crossing.

I only wish they had asked us first.

We have had Union Pacific’s stamped approval on the Nishi overcrossing engineering plans for over three years. That crossing is a significantly larger structure than the one planned at Village Farms. If anything, what Nishi demonstrates is that we know exactly how to work with this railroad.

And here is what working with Union Pacific actually looks like: they are straightforward to deal with if you follow their guidelines precisely. Those guidelines are consistent, publicly available, and clear. Underpasses are no longer permitted. Overpasses that meet their specifications will be approved. There is no mystery, and no basis for the opposition’s assumption.

The Village Farms baseline features commit to the crossing explicitly. The relevant language, required by the City of Davis attorney, reads:

“Construction of a bicycle and pedestrian grade-separated crossing of F Street and the UPRR railroad near Anderson Road at F Street. An overpass in this location is consistent with current railroad policies and guidelines and will proceed subject to the railroad’s approval.”

That last phrase – “subject to the railroad’s approval” – was required by the City Attorney for liability reasons. It is standard legal language, not a hedge. She was not flexible on that point, and neither are we on our commitment to build it.

On Financing

Opponents have also suggested that taxpayers will bear the cost of these crossings, or at least split it. That is not accurate. Funding comes from two separate sources, but both are paid directly by the project – one through direct contribution, one through impact fees Village Farms is required to pay. No taxpayer burden. Not a dollar.

One More Thing, Since We’re Clearing the Air

Our student housing project at Nishi was the first ever Measure J project to pass at the Davis ballot. Only one other project has passed since – and that other developer subsequently returned to the City and changed the development agreement to make his project feasible.

Conversely, we have never asked to change a single word of our baseline features or our much longer development agreement. We remain committed to every one of our promises, and we will continue to work with UC Davis to find solutions that work for everyone.

Blanket suspicion of developers is understandable. But suspicion ought to be proportional to the record.

The path forward at Village Farms is clear. Let’s not wait another 40 years to complete the Davis Bike Loop – please vote Yes on Measure V!

Sandy Whitcombe, Project Co-Lead and member of one of the 7 famillies behind Village Farms Davis

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