Democratic Women’s Caucus Proposes Bill to Revoke Expanded Global Gag Rule Restrictions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressional representatives in the Democratic Women’s Caucus have released a bill designed to undo newly-enacted expanded requirements for the U.S. “Global Gag Rule” foreign aid regulations, which they say may put the health services and the rights of women, girls and LGBTQ+ communities in jeopardy.

The Protecting Human Rights and Public Health in Foreign Assistance Act would overturn recently implemented U.S. foreign aid policies that impose stringent conditions on funding organizations offering health services to vulnerable groups abroad. According to proponents, such policies represent significant changes to previous frameworks of the Global Gag Rule.

Members of the Congressional Democratic Women’s Caucus explained that the administration enacted three new rules within a broader strategy, “Promoting Human Flourishing in Foreign Assistance Policy,” including protecting life in foreign assistance, combating gender ideology in foreign assistance, and combating discriminatory equity ideology in foreign assistance. In combination, the three rules have substantially extended the existing Global Gag Rule.

According to Rep. Grace Meng, one of the leading sponsors of the bill, the expanded rule could negatively impact health organizations and providers relying on funds provided by U.S. government agencies to offer their health services abroad.

“The Trump administration’s crusade against health care and global aid is putting millions of lives at risk worldwide,” said Rep. Grace Meng, who is also a leading Democrat of the New York congressional delegation. She added that new restrictions could do more harm than good for women and marginalized communities.

Members of the caucus pointed out that the new rule was established without any consultations or comment periods, raising concerns about the process of issuing and implementing such decisions among politicians and NGOs.

Proponents of the bill further explained that the new rule could limit health organizations’ ability to obtain U.S. financial support for HIV prevention services, maternal and child health services, and various initiatives targeting communities at higher risk of experiencing discrimination or lack of access to health services.

In particular, Democrats explained that the new restrictions may put more pressure on LGBTQ+ groups living in regions known for discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, since they cannot receive funding if they violate the requirements of the new Global Gag Rule.

Rep. Meng said the legislation introduced by caucus members is intended to restore previous foreign assistance guidelines and protect organizations that provide essential public health services globally.

“These policies weaponize foreign aid,” Meng said, adding that the legislation seeks to reverse the changes and restore access to funding for programs supporting women, girls and marginalized communities.

The Congressional Democratic Women’s Caucus includes all elected Democratic women serving in the House of Representatives who advocate for advancing women’s political and social interests domestically and internationally. For years, the caucus has promoted reproductive health services and policies protecting women against discrimination and violence at work or outside.

Supporters of the bill also warned that the new regulations could make it more difficult for U.S. organizations and health agencies to partner with international organizations to provide services abroad.

They argued that various health programs that receive funds from U.S. foreign aid agencies have increased access to reproductive health services and preventive measures against infectious diseases around the globe. By introducing such limitations to funding eligibility, organizations may not be able to continue their services.

Politicians supporting the bill insisted that reversing the decision to introduce the new restrictions would help honor the existing commitment to providing international health assistance to organizations working on reproductive health programs and fighting infections.

The Protecting Human Rights and Public Health in Foreign Assistance Act is currently under consideration in the House of Representatives.

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