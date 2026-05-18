DOJ Report: Policy Changes Urged after Unarmed Charles Towns Shot

OAKLAND, Calif. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday released a report detailing the 2023 officer-involved shooting death of Charles Towns in Altadena, concluding that the evidence did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies acted unlawfully when they used deadly force.

The report was released pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506, which requires the California Department of Justice to investigate officer-involved shootings that result in the death of an unarmed civilian. The report provides a detailed review of the shooting involving deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Attorney General Bonta stated, “The California Department of Justice is committed to working in partnership with all law enforcement agencies to ensure that we uphold a legal system that is not only fair and transparent but also accountable to the residents of California. We believe that it is our duty to foster trust within our justice system, and we will strive to ensure that the rights and dignity of all individuals are respected and protected.”

On Jan. 3, 2023, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of an aggressive man allegedly chasing and attempting to stab multiple bystanders with scissors or a knife. The man was later identified as Charles Towns.

According to the report, when deputies arrived, Towns fled and approached a family, whom he allegedly began chasing. The report states that Towns stabbed one individual through the mouth before deputies fired their first shots. Authorities said Towns continued advancing toward deputies and, after multiple warnings to stop, was shot by deputies and later pronounced dead. Deputy Prentice and Deputy Morales both fired shots during the incident.

“We acknowledge that this incident has caused grief for those impacted, including Mr. Towns’ family, the law enforcement agencies involved, and the wider community,” Bonta stated.

Assembly Bill 1506, governing officer-involved shooting investigations and reviews, states that “the California Department of Justice (DOJ) is required to investigate all incidents of an officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian in the state.”

Pursuant to the law, the DOJ conducted what it described as a comprehensive investigation that included interviews, photographs, video evidence and other materials. The DOJ concluded that the evidence did not show beyond a reasonable doubt that the deputies acted outside the scope of self-defense. The report further concluded that it was not objectively unreasonable, based on the facts known to the deputies at the time, for them to believe deadly force was necessary to defend against a threat.

In connection with the investigation, the DOJ also recommended several policy changes intended to prevent similar incidents in the future. The agency recommended additional training to ensure deputies use deadly force in a manner that minimizes the risk of harm.

The DOJ also recommended that LASD provide additional training regarding the sequestration of officers following an officer-involved shooting and revise guidelines concerning command and control when multiple deputies are present during a critical incident.

Finally, the DOJ recommended that LASD conduct refresher training regarding activation of body-worn cameras and provide deputies with additional guidance for interactions with individuals who are, or may be, under the influence.

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