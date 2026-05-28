California Senate Passes Bill to Reinstate Environmental Protections for Manufacturing Sites

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following a series of industrial emergencies that threatened communities across the state, the California State Senate has passed Senate Bill 954, legislation that would reinstate environmental and health protection measures repealed last year for certain industrial sites.

According to a coalition release issued following passage of the bill, SB 954 — introduced by Sen. Catherine Blakespear — is aimed at repealing provisions of Senate Bill 131, which, according to opponents, created broad loopholes allowing manufacturers to bypass environmental review and public notice requirements. The bill now moves to the California State Assembly for approval.

Opponents claim the current law provides too many exemptions regarding the regulation of industries and their impacts on local communities.

Specifically, SB 131’s “advanced manufacturing” exemption extends beyond traditional manufacturing and includes chemical processing and other industrial activities, according to the coalition.

In the wake of several recent industrial emergencies that placed communities throughout California at risk, the need for stronger oversight and notice requirements has become increasingly urgent, according to the group.

One incident cited in the release involved an overheated tank of methyl methacrylate that reportedly threatened explosions at the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove, forcing approximately 50,000 Orange County residents to evacuate their homes. According to the release, the facility was located directly across the street from residences and less than 1,000 feet from an elementary school.

Another example cited in the release involved a three-alarm fire at a South Gate tire recycling facility, which reportedly produced thick plumes of black smoke and led authorities to impose shelter-in-place orders for nearby residents and business owners.

In addition, an oil spill that occurred around the same time was cited as further evidence of the ongoing dangers posed by industrial facilities.

Environmental advocates say such incidents underscore the continued need for stricter environmental protection laws.

“California’s leaders made a mistake last year when they handed corporations a license to pollute in the dark, with no environmental review,” Penn stated in the release.

The bill would restore provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act review process that supporters believe are critical for notifying communities about environmental concerns before construction begins.

Environmental review allows communities to learn in advance what types of hazardous materials may be used in nearby industrial projects, according to proponents of the bill.

Furthermore, advocates of the proposed legislation argue that communities often remain unaware of environmental risks until accidents occur.

“Disclosing threats to public health and safety is not mere paperwork. It is about transparency,” stated Deja McCauley of Physicians for Social Responsibility-Los Angeles in the release.

Proponents of SB 954 say environmental and health protection requirements are especially necessary because lower-income communities and communities of color disproportionately bear the impacts of industrial activities, according to Jennifer Ganata, legal department co-director at Communities for a Better Environment.

Jennifer Ganata, legal department co-director at Communities for a Better Environment, stated that families living near industrial operations “pay the price when something goes wrong.”

Advocates of the proposed legislation argue that relaxing environmental protection requirements primarily benefits corporations.

Supporters of SB 131, however, previously argued that removing such requirements would help spur economic investment and manufacturing expansion in the state.

According to environmental advocacy groups, CEQA protections are most effective before disasters occur because they require manufacturers to assess environmental risks in advance rather than after an incident takes place.

“CEQA’s protections make everyday manufacturing activities safer,” said Sean B. Hecht, managing attorney of Earthjustice’s California regional office, according to the release.

According to the release, the proposed law would protect the environment while simultaneously encouraging industrial and manufacturing growth.

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