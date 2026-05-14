California Officials Report $75M Recovery, Citing Historic Crime Decline

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SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California officials announced Wednesday that nearly $75 million in stolen goods has been recovered through coordinated law enforcement operations, as the state also reported historically low property crime rates following expanded efforts targeting organized retail theft.

On May 13, 2026, the Office of Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a press release highlighting California’s recent progress in crime reduction as the state continues its coordinated efforts against organized retail theft.

The release announced nearly $75 million in recovered goods following joint efforts by local law enforcement agencies, retailers and the Organized Retail Crime Task Force of the California Highway Patrol.

The Governor’s Office reported that 2025 FBI data showed a large decline in statewide crime rates in the past year. Since 2024, violent crime rates are down 9.94%, property crime rates are down 14.35%, and murder rates are down 16.51%.

The release also noted that in 2024, the state saw its lowest reported property crime and burglary rates since 1969. Newsom’s Office explained that, “[i]f current trends hold, California could [also] see its lowest homicide rate ever recorded once final statewide 2025 data are released.”

“We’re going after organized retail crime aggressively—dismantling theft rings, recovering millions in stolen goods, and helping retailers and working families feel safer in their communities. The results speak for themselves—more arrests, more recoveries, and crime rates continuing to drop across the state,” said Newsom.

According to the release, coordinated enforcement efforts since 2019 have resulted in more than 4,500 investigations, 5,100 arrests and the recovery of more than 1.6 million stolen items.

CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee emphasized that organized retail crime is central to community safety and local economic welfare. Pointing to the strength of collaborative efforts, Duryee said, “[t]ogether, we are disrupting organized theft networks … and holding offenders accountable.”

The release detailed how CHP-led operations have specifically targeted large-scale theft crews and fencing operations across California commercial districts. These efforts have focused on recovering items including electronics, beauty products, firearms, drugs and household goods.

Governor Newsom’s Office described several high-profile operations conducted in early 2026. In mid-March, officers recovered more than $73,000 in counterfeit cologne and $7,791 in ULTA beauty products.

In another operation a month later, CHP officers detained a suspect in possession of “$10,000 in stolen merchandise, approximately 162 grams of fentanyl, 70 grams of farmapram, 1,575 grams of THC syrup, nine firearms (fully auto machine gun/two stolen firearms/ghost guns), and 1,400 rounds of ammunition,” according to the release.

Newsom’s administration credited these “partnership-driven” results to a $2.1 billion investment in public safety. In 2023, the governor announced a 310% annual increase in proactive operations targeting retail theft as part of the state’s broader public safety plan.

The release stated that the funding supports not only enforcement efforts but also prosecution initiatives and local crime suppression programs.

Building on those efforts, Newsom signed bipartisan legislation in 2024 that provided new tools to address evolving tactics such as “smash-and-grab” robberies and auto burglaries. While state crime rates are reaching historic lows, the laws are intended to help California adapt effectively.

As the state continues expanding intelligence-sharing and prevention efforts between retailers and law enforcement, the Governor’s Office emphasized that the administration remains focused on ensuring lower crime rates become a lasting feature of California communities.

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