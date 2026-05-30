California Assembly Advances Sweeping Package to Confront Student Homelessness

By Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A package of six student housing and homelessness-related bills backed by the Student Homes Coalition has passed out of its house of origin in the California Legislature, advancing proposals aimed at expanding student housing production and providing support for students at risk of homelessness.

According to the Student Homes Coalition, all six of its sponsored bills have now moved to the second house for consideration. The package includes four measures focused on increasing housing supply near California colleges and universities, along with two bills intended to address student homelessness and housing insecurity.

“This package of bills will transform California’s approach to student and workforce housing issues,” said Kate Rodgers, chair and policy director for the Student Homes Coalition. “The Student Homes Coalition is incredibly grateful to all of our authors and partners who are working with us to build campus communities for the future while helping students in need today. We look forward to seeing these bills land on the Governor’s desk.”

One of the measures, AB 1732 by Assemblymembers David Alvarez and Buffy Wicks, would exempt housing projects developed by the University of California, California State University and California Community Colleges from review under the California Environmental Quality Act. The bill passed the Assembly on a 78-0 vote.

“Students are sleeping in their cars, couch-surfing, or dropping out because they can’t find an affordable place to live near campus,” Alvarez said. “AB 1732 cuts through the red tape that delays the housing our universities need to build. I am proud to partner with the students who are leading this effort, and to be a part of this fight for future generations!”

The coalition said AB 1732 has eight coauthors and support from organizations including the UC Student Association, the University of California, the California Faculty Association, the California School Employees Association, California YIMBY and Abundant Housing Los Angeles.

AB 2480, authored by Assemblymember Anamarie Ávila Farías, also passed the Assembly with bipartisan support. According to the coalition, the measure would facilitate what it describes as the state’s first private deed-restricted affordable housing units for students by allowing developers to use the state’s super density bonus program for student housing developments.

“Our state is facing an extreme housing crisis, and students have not remained immune. Rising housing costs and limited affordable units near college campuses represent significant barriers for student’s higher education,” Ávila Farías said. “AB 2480 will provide student housing developers new tools to build more units that serve both low and moderate-income students. Thank you, Student Homes Coalition, for your dedicated sponsorship of AB 2480 and I look forward to continuing the work with you to make sure our students have a place to call home.”

Another measure, AB 2766 by Assemblymember Patrick Ahrens, would expand priority access to campus housing for students experiencing homelessness and former foster youth. The bill passed the Assembly on consent.

“I am proud AB 2766 passed out of the Assembly with broad bipartisan support, and I look forward to earning the support of my Senate colleagues to help prevent student homelessness,” Ahrens said. “I am thankful for the coalition of advocates, students and foster youth who have worked with me to develop these common-sense fixes and get us to this point to help our most vulnerable young people. As someone who faced homelessness while attending De Anza College, I want to ensure no California student sleeps without a roof over their head.”

The coalition is also sponsoring AB 2118 by Assemblymember Diane Dixon Hoover and SB 916 by Sen. Angelique Ashby. According to the coalition, AB 2118 would amend AB 2011 by closing loopholes that some local governments have used to block ministerial review of affordable and mixed-income housing projects. SB 916 would extend affordable housing litigation protections to student housing developments in an effort to reduce delays caused by lawsuits.

A sixth measure, SB 685 by Sen. Dave Cortese, remains pending in the Assembly after being designated a two-year bill. The coalition identified the measure as part of its broader effort to address student homelessness.

The Student Homes Coalition describes itself as a student-led collective of higher education advocacy organizations and youth activists focused on expanding affordable, accessible and abundant student housing throughout California. The organization says its goal is to end student homelessness through organizing efforts at campuses, local governments and the state level.

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