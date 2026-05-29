California Supreme Court Orders Attorney General to Defend Death Penalty against Racial Bias Challenge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a potentially historic development that could reshape the future of capital punishment in California, the California Supreme Court has unanimously ordered Attorney General Rob Bonta to explain why the state’s death penalty should not be declared unconstitutional because of racial discrimination.

The court’s May 27 order, issued in Office of State Public Defender et al. v. Bonta, directs the attorney general to show cause in Sacramento County Superior Court why the relief sought by petitioners should not be granted.

The return is due by June 26, 2026.

According to the order, “The Attorney General is ordered to show cause in the Superior Court of California, County of Sacramento, when the matter is placed on calendar, why the relief prayed for should not be granted.”

The unanimous order marks a major step forward for a lawsuit filed in April 2024 by a coalition of civil rights and legal organizations led by the Office of the State Public Defender, the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California, the ACLU Capital Punishment Project and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

The petition asks the court to invalidate California’s death penalty system on equal protection grounds, arguing that decades of empirical evidence demonstrate that race plays an unconstitutional role in determining who receives a death sentence.

According to the petition, “Extensive empirical evidence demonstrates that California’s capital punishment scheme is administered in a racially discriminatory manner and violates the equal protection provisions of the state Constitution.”

The California Supreme Court’s action does not decide the merits of the case. Instead, it signals that the justices believe the petition raises substantial legal questions deserving further judicial review.

The petition presents a sweeping challenge to the administration of capital punishment in California, drawing on decades of statistical studies, state reports and official findings documenting racial disparities in death sentencing.

Petitioners argue that race influences outcomes throughout the capital punishment process, from charging decisions to jury verdicts and sentencing outcomes.

The filing states, “Black people are about five times more likely to be sentenced to death when compared to similarly situated non-Black defendants, while Latino people are at least three times more likely to be sentenced to death.”

The petition itself contains even broader findings from multiple studies. It states, “Black defendants are up to 8.7 times more likely to be sentenced to death than all other defendants. Latino defendants are up to 6.2 times more likely to be sentenced to death than all other defendants.”

The petition further alleges that race of the victim significantly affects outcomes.

“And defendants of all races are up to 8.8 times more likely to be condemned when at least one of the victims is White,” the petition states.

The challenge relies heavily on the argument that these disparities cannot be explained by race-neutral factors and instead reflect systemic racial bias embedded within California’s death penalty system.

In announcing the court’s order, the legal organizations behind the challenge welcomed the decision.

“We are pleased that today’s order recognizes the compelling evidence establishing that California’s death penalty is administered in a racially discriminatory manner,” the organizations said in a joint statement released by the ACLU of Northern California.

The statement continued, “The Attorney General has previously acknowledged that racial disparities in California’s death penalty are ‘profoundly disturbing’ and agreed that the claims presented in our petition deserve a hearing.”

The groups added, “The legal issues presented in the petition are of vital importance to the integrity of the criminal legal system as well as to the more than 560 people on California’s death row.”

They concluded, “We look forward to pursuing a long overdue remedy in the lower court in Sacramento County to address this ongoing stain on our criminal justice system.”

The petition itself notes that the attorney general has previously recognized disparities in the administration of capital punishment.

According to the filing, “Attorney General Rob Bonta acknowledges that ‘[s]tudies show’ the death penalty has ‘long had a disparate impact on defendants of color, especially when the victim is white.’”

The petition also cites statements by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who imposed a moratorium on executions in 2019.

According to the filing, Newsom has recognized, “The overwhelming majority of studies” have found that “the race of the defendant and the race of the victim impact whether the death penalty will be imposed.”

The lawsuit points to findings by the California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans, which concluded that California’s death penalty system “has unjustly, and disproportionately, targeted and killed African Americans.”

The petition also relies on findings from the California Committee on Revision of the Penal Code, whose members unanimously recommended repealing the death penalty in 2021.

The committee concluded that after reviewing decades of research and newly available data, “decades of research have shown disturbing racial disparities in who is sentenced to death.”

Death Penalty Focus, a leading abolitionist organization, hailed the court’s action as validation of longstanding concerns about racial inequities in the administration of capital punishment.

In a statement to supporters, the organization wrote that the court’s order “validates what many of us have argued for so many years: California’s death penalty system has a history of racial bias and should have been found unconstitutional long ago.”

The organization also argued that the court’s action could eventually lead California down a path similar to Washington state.

In 2018, the Washington Supreme Court struck down that state’s death penalty after finding it was imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner. The ruling in State v. Gregory effectively ended capital punishment in Washington. Five years later, Gov. Jay Inslee signed legislation formally abolishing the death penalty.

The California petition specifically cites the Washington decision as an example of a state supreme court declining to follow the U.S. Supreme Court’s controversial ruling in McCleskey v. Kemp, which rejected a federal constitutional challenge based on statistical evidence of racial disparities.

Petitioners argue that California’s equal protection guarantees are broader than their federal counterparts and permit relief based on systemic discriminatory effects even absent proof of intentional discrimination by specific actors.

The lawsuit also arrives amid a period of declining support for capital punishment in California.

Although voters rejected repeal initiatives in both 2012 and 2016, executions have been suspended since Newsom’s 2019 moratorium. More than 560 people remain on California’s death row, the largest condemned population in the nation.

The state has not conducted an execution since 2006.

The petitioners contend that California’s death penalty system cannot be reformed because racial disparities are deeply embedded within its structure.

“Our current analysis demonstrates that, in practice, racial factors have infected California capital sentencing,” one of the statewide studies cited in the petition concluded. “Whether sentencing is considered in the aggregate or as decisions made by prosecutors or juries, racial considerations determine who is subject to the ultimate punishment in California.”

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