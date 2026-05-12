COURT WATCH: Injury Claims Raised as Lowell Faces Probation Violation Hearing

WOODLAND, Calif. — Questions emerged in Yolo County Superior Court on May 11 over whether alleged noncompliance with a court-ordered work program stemmed from deliberate negligence or a possible physical disability caused by a car accident.

The accused, a Mr. Lowell, appeared remotely before the court for felony probation matters. At issue was whether the accused intentionally left a work assignment, as alleged by prosecutors and work program staff, or whether the inability to continue participating in the program resulted from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Deputy District Attorney S. Allen informed the court that the accused was no longer eligible for the sentencing program after allegedly leaving the job site. According to the prosecution, program staff determined that the accused walked away and was no longer permitted to return.

Deputy Defense Attorney Yapundian pushed back against the prosecution’s characterization of events, arguing the allegation ignored critical context surrounding the accused’s physical complications.

The defense stated the accused had recently been involved in a car accident that may have resulted in mobility issues, affecting the ability to physically participate in the program.

The report regarding the accident had only been sent over the weekend, so additional time would be needed to properly evaluate the accused’s physical condition.

The defense also challenged the accused’s removal from the program. Defense counsel suggested alternatives to incarceration, including monitoring, rather than treating the matter as a probation violation.

The prosecution instead focused on the procedural progression of the case rather than addressing the defense’s argument regarding the accused’s physical condition.

Judge David Rosenberg scheduled a contested probation violation hearing to resolve the factual dispute. The court ordered the accused and defense counsel to appear for the next hearing.

The contested probation violation hearing was scheduled for May 26.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: