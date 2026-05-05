‘We Can’t Disagree and Still Be Friends’

Pass the gravy.

And while you’re at it, pass the legislation that says someone’s son can’t use the bathroom at school. Pass the executive order that says your sister’s miscarriage isn’t an emergency. Pass the bill that says your neighbor’s marriage isn’t legal anymore.

Pass the potatoes.

And pass the laws that make my friends less than human.

Then smile. Then ask why you’re being so divisive. Then say we can disagree and still be friends.

That’s the phrase. Delivered over turkey. Delivered over text. Delivered by the person who voted for the politician who appointed the judge who signed the order that took your rights away. Delivered with a smile. Delivered like wisdom. Like maturity. Like the high road.

But the phrase isn’t about unity. It’s about compliance. It’s about making the person who objects to bigotry feel like they’re the problem.

The phrase treats all disagreement as equal. It treats “I think roads should be funded differently” the same as “I think trans people shouldn’t have rights.” Those aren’t the same. One is a policy disagreement. One is a denial of humanity.

Nobody says “we can disagree and still be friends” about tax rates.

They say it about whether Black lives matter. They say it about whether women are people. They say it about whether immigrants are human. They say it about whether queer people deserve to exist. The phrase is never used about actual policy. It’s only used when someone’s humanity is on the line.

And the rights being dismantled aren’t abstract. Abortion. Dobbs v. Jackson. Half the country lost bodily autonomy. Amber Nicole Thurman died in Georgia because doctors couldn’t act until her heart stopped. Josseli Barnica died in Texas because the fetus still had a heartbeat. Voting rights. Shelby County v. Holder gutted the Voting Rights Act. States closing polling places in Black neighborhoods. Purging voter rolls. Banning drop boxes. Trans healthcare. Over 500 anti-trans bills introduced in 2023 alone. Bans on gender-affirming care. Bans on trans athletes. Bans on trans people existing in public. Books. Over 3,000 book bans in 2023. Mostly about race. Mostly about queer people. Mostly about history. Education. AP African American Studies rewritten. Critical race theory banned. History redacted. Due process. Asset seizure. Civil forfeiture. The government taking your property without convicting you of a crime. Separation of church and state. Prayer in schools. Religious exemptions to anti-discrimination laws.

These aren’t opinions. These are rights. Being taken. Right now.

And the harms aren’t theoretical. The families separated at the border. Over 5,000 children. Some never reunited. The women dying from denied healthcare. The trans kids killing themselves. The Trevor Project reports 45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year. The Black men shot by police. Tyre Nichols. Jayland Walker. Patrick Lyoya. The books banned from libraries. The history erased from classrooms.

These aren’t abstract. These are people. These are lives. And “we can disagree and still be friends” asks you to break bread with the people who are voting for you to choke on it.

The phrase shifts the burden of civility onto the victim. The person being oppressed is told to be nice to the oppressor. The person being denied rights is told to understand the person denying them. The person being targeted is told to make peace with the person targeting them. The victim is expected to perform emotional labor for the person who supports their oppression. The victim is expected to smile. To nod. To understand. To forgive. To be friends. The oppressor is expected to do nothing. The oppressor is expected to change nothing. The oppressor is expected to learn nothing. The civility is a one-way street. And it always runs toward the powerful.

This isn’t new. “We can disagree and still be friends” is the same argument used to defend slavery. The North was told to respect the South’s “way of life.” The same argument used to defend segregation. Moderates told civil rights activists to be patient. To be civil. To wait their turn. The same argument used to defend denying women the vote. The same argument used to defend internment camps. The same argument used to defend every atrocity that was later recognized as an atrocity. The people on the right side of history were always told they were being too divisive. The people on the wrong side always claimed they were just expressing an opinion. “We can disagree and still be friends” is what moderation sounds like when the stakes are someone else’s life.

“Both sides.” “Everyone has an opinion.” “We just see things differently.” No. One side wants rights for everyone. One side wants rights only for some. One side wants equality. One side wants hierarchy. One side wants democracy. One side wants authoritarianism. These aren’t disagreements. These are fundamentally incompatible worldviews about who counts as human. You can’t split the difference on someone’s humanity. You can’t compromise on whether someone deserves to exist. You can’t meet in the middle on civil rights. The middle is where people get crushed.

The divide isn’t political. The divide isn’t ideological. The divide isn’t about policy. The divide is about whether people have rights. One side wants you to have them. One side wants to take them away. That’s not a disagreement. That’s a war. And you didn’t start it. The people who want to take your rights started it. The people who support the politicians who take your rights started it. The people who vote for the judges who take your rights started it. The people who share the memes that normalize taking your rights started it. You’re not the one being divisive. You’re the one fighting back.

Civility is a tool of the powerful. Civility is a demand made of the powerless. The powerful don’t have to be civil. The powerful don’t have to be kind. The powerful don’t have to be friends. The powerful just have to win. And they use “civility” to make you stop fighting before you win. They use “friendship” to make you accept the unacceptable. They use “disagreement” to make oppression sound like a difference of opinion.

Pass the gravy. Pass the legislation. Pass the blame. Then pass the potatoes and ask why you can’t just get along.

But the table is set with the rights they took. The plates are filled with the lives they ruined. The wine is poured from the blood they spilled.

The dinner bell rings for the people they left for dead.

The phrase is a lie. The friendship is a trap. The disagreement is about whether you deserve to exist.

And that’s not something you can disagree about and still be friends.

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