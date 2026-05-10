Can’t Locate It, Though

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In 2019, The Hospital Group in the UK asked men to identify the clitoris on an anatomical diagram. A labeled diagram. With arrows and text pointing to the thing.

45% couldn’t do it.

In broad daylight.

No pressure.

No alcohol.

No performance anxiety.

Just point to the thing on the page with those helpful labels. Nearly half failed. That’s not a test score. That’s a catastrophe.

I ran my own test. Ten random men. Same question. Unlabeled diagram. No arrows. No training wheels. Five got it right. Five couldn’t find it on a map of their own supposed obsession. The study gave them labels. I didn’t. The failure rate was almost identical. Which means the labels didn’t help. Which means they never learned it in the first place.

Take the labels away and it’s a coin flip.

Heads she comes. Tails she doesn’t.

And that’s on a diagram. A flat, well-lit diagram.

In person? In the dark? After three drinks? With a living, breathing woman in front of them? The failure rate isn’t 50%. It’s a goddamn miracle any woman ever comes at all. If half of pilots couldn’t find the runway, we’d ground every plane. If half of chefs couldn’t find the stove, we’d shut down every restaurant. If half of bomb disposal techs couldn’t find the wire, we’d be picking shrapnel out of the ceiling. But half of men can’t find the one organ that exists solely for the purpose they’re supposedly obsessed with, and they’re still the ones calling themselves the superior sex.

Poor 50% of women.

It’s not like the clitoris is hidden. It’s not buried treasure. It’s not a Where’s Waldo. It’s not a secret code you need a decoder ring and a magnifying glass and a team of archaeologists to crack.

It’s right there.

It has 8,000 nerve endings. Twice as many as the penis. It exists for one reason: Pleasure. It’s the only organ in the human body with no other function. No reproduction. No waste. Just pleasure. The human body developed an organ with no purpose other than joy; Just for her.

No other reason. Just fun. And half of men can’t find it. Don’t care to find it.

They can find their friends, in-game. They can find their keys in yesterday’s pants. They can find the tiniest bit of “evidence” to prove a point. But they can’t find the one thing that’s right in front of them.

So… they decided it doesn’t exist.

That’s the logic of the “pro man” groups. The red pill forums. The incels. The men’s rights activists who sit around in their little digital treehouses and decide that if they can’t make her come, the problem isn’t them. The problem is her. The orgasm doesn’t exist. She’s faking. She’s broken. She’s lying.

It’s like a man who can’t cook insisting that food doesn’t exist. “I burned the eggs. Therefore eggs are a myth. The yolk is a lie perpetuated by Big Breakfast to make men feel inadequate.”

It’s like a man who can’t swim declaring that water is a conspiracy. “I sank. Therefore buoyancy is fake news.”

They’d rather deny female pleasure exists than admit they’re bad at sex.

They’d rather burn down the reality of the clitoris, an actual body part, than admit they can’t find it. They’re just making shit up to balance out their own unfuckability.

But, of course, they didn’t start it. Sigmund Freud, the father of modern psychology, claimed clitoral orgasms were “immature.” Only vaginal orgasms were “mature.” He pathologized the clitoris. He made women feel broken for needing the one thing that actually works. Freud couldn’t accept that women didn’t need dicks to come. So he decided they did. He made it a maturity test. If you needed clitoral stimulation, you were a child. If you could come from penetration alone, which most women can’t, you were a grown-up. He took his own sexual insecurity and turned it into medical doctrine. The man who thought women wanted to fuck their fathers and were jealous of penises decided that the one organ that actually makes women come was immature.

You can’t make this up.

Well, Freud could… He made up plenty.

The medical establishment ate it up. They ignored the clitoris for centuries. Anatomy textbooks glossed over it. Medical schools barely taught it. The full anatomy wasn’t even mapped until the 1990s. We mapped the moon before we mapped the clitoris. We mapped Mars before we mapped the clitoris. We had detailed topography of other planets before we had detailed topography of half the human race’s pleasure center. We knew what the dark side of the moon looked like before we knew what the clitoris looked like. The vagina was studied. The penis was studied. The clitoris was an afterthought. Because female pleasure was an afterthought.

And women fake orgasms to protect the ego of the man who won’t protect her pleasure. Why? Because it’s easier to perform than to teach a man who thinks he’s already a genius. Women are told to communicate. “Just tell him what you like.” They do. He doesn’t listen. He thinks porn is documentary. He thinks thrusting like a jackhammer is a technique. He thinks five minutes is a marathon. The fake orgasm protects the male ego. The real orgasm is sacrificed on the altar of his self-image. The culture tells women to be grateful he tried. The culture tells men they’re studs for showing up.

And that’s where the joke ends. Because the same men who can’t find the clitoris don’t just fail in bed. They fail in the legislature. They fail in the courtroom. They fail in the doctor’s office. The same men who deny the female orgasm exists, deny women control over their own bodies.

If her pleasure doesn’t exist, her pain doesn’t exist.

If her orgasm is a myth, her consent is a suggestion.

The same philosophy.

Her body isn’t hers. Her pleasure isn’t real. Her experience isn’t valid. She exists for him. The same men who can’t find the clitoris want to legislate the uterus. The same men who deny her orgasm want to control her pregnancy. The same hand that doesn’t know her body wants to own it. You can’t find the button but you want to control the whole machine. You can’t read the manual but you want to write the law.

The counter-argument comes. “It’s just sex.” “You’re overthinking it.” “Not everything is political.” It’s not just sex. If her pleasure is optional, her consent is optional. If her body is a mystery, her autonomy is a mystery. The 50% failure rate isn’t a joke. It’s a symptom. Of a culture that values male pleasure above female existence. Of a civilization that mapped fucking Mars before it mapped a woman’s pleasure. Of a legal system that trusts men to control women’s bodies but doesn’t trust women to report their own pleasure.

Half of men can’t find the clitoris. So they decided it doesn’t exist. They couldn’t find the pleasure, so they attempt to erase it. They couldn’t make her come, so they made her the problem.

And the women stuck with them? They’re left with a choice.

Fake it, face it, or flee.

Either way, he’s not looking.

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