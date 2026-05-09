Prison Communication Cost Removal Improves Rehabilitation, Study Finds

NATIONAL — A new report from the nonprofit Worth Rises finds that policies providing free phone calls in prisons and jails have saved families more than $622 million while improving communication, rehabilitation and facility conditions across the United States.

The report examines data from multiple prison systems and local jails, evaluating the impact of eliminating the cost of communication for incarcerated people and their families.

According to the report, more than 330,000 incarcerated people now have access to free phone calls and, in some cases, other forms of communication such as video calls and electronic messaging.

Researchers found that removing the cost barrier to communication has led to a dramatic increase in contact between incarcerated individuals and their loved ones. The report estimates that free communication policies have resulted in nearly 600 million additional calls, totaling 6.4 billion more minutes of connection nationwide.

“When jurisdictions make correctional communication free, incarcerated people emerge from isolation and recommit to their own rehabilitation,” said Bianca Tylek, executive director of Worth Rises and co-author of the report.

Beyond increased communication, the report highlights the financial impact on families, many of whom previously bore the cost of maintaining contact with incarcerated loved ones. The study notes that communication costs have historically placed a heavy burden on low-income households, often forcing families to choose between staying connected and meeting basic needs.

By eliminating these costs, families have been able to redirect money toward essential expenses, reducing financial strain and improving overall stability. The report also finds that a disproportionate share of these savings has benefited Black and brown families, who are more heavily impacted by incarceration.

In addition to financial relief, the report identifies significant social and institutional benefits. Increased communication was associated with improved mental health, stronger family relationships and greater engagement in rehabilitation efforts among incarcerated individuals.

Participants in the study described how conversations shifted from brief, cost-limited exchanges to more meaningful interactions. The report includes how these changes allowed incarcerated individuals to remain more present in the lives of their families.

The report also points to improvements within correctional facilities themselves. Correctional staff reported reduced tension and fewer conflicts following the implementation of free communication policies, with 79 percent of incarcerated individuals describing positive changes in the facility environment.

“Since implementing the free phone call policy, we have seen a significant increase in call activity,” said Daniel F. Martuscello III, commissioner of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, noting that increased communication contributes to reduced conflict and improved outcomes.

The report further suggests that access to free communication plays a critical role in successful reentry. By maintaining stronger connections to family and community, incarcerated individuals are better able to prepare for release, including securing housing, employment and other support systems.

Researchers emphasize that these findings demonstrate the broader impact communication policies have on public safety, arguing that free communication should be viewed as a key component of effective correctional policy.

The report concludes that eliminating the cost of communication not only strengthens families and improves conditions within facilities, but also contributes to better long-term outcomes for individuals returning to society.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: