Court Watch: Yolo Court Reduces Bail; Unhoused Man Still Held Due to Financial Hardship

WOODLAND, Calif. — During an arraignment hearing in Yolo County Superior Court, attorneys debated whether an unhoused man facing felony and misdemeanor charges should remain in custody after being unable to post bail, raising broader questions about whether financial hardship is driving pretrial detention.

The accused is charged with one felony count of resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor drug possession.

Deputy Public Defender M. Sequeira entered a plea of not guilty on the accused’s behalf and requested release on his own recognizance, arguing he is not a flight risk and cannot afford bail.

Deputy District Attorney C. Palumbo opposed release, arguing that the accused poses a public safety risk based on his criminal history, prior failures to appear and allegations that he made a threat toward a police officer during the incident leading to his arrest.

Palumbo also noted the accused had frequent contact with law enforcement, stating he is often encountered on the streets and that his unhoused status contributes to unpredictable behavior.

The defense countered that the accused is not charged with making criminal threats and argued that, under Article I, Section 12 of the California Constitution, the court should not rely on uncharged allegations when determining custody.

Sequeira emphasized the accused’s financial hardship, stating he is unhoused, has no bank account, receives no government assistance and survives on minimal income from informal cleanup work.

“He cannot afford that,” Sequeira told the court during the bail hearing. “The law says you cannot put people in custody preconviction because they are poor.”

“If he had $10,000, he would not be in jail,” she added.

During the hearing, the court acknowledged the accused appeared to have “no resources at his disposal” and was not receiving county assistance or services.

Despite those concerns, the court declined to release the accused on his own recognizance and reduced bail from $10,000 to $5,000, stating it was attempting to impose “reasonably attainable bail.”

Sequeira objected, arguing the reduced amount would still result in continued detention because of the accused’s financial situation.

A bail review hearing is scheduled for May 26, with a preliminary hearing set for June 4.

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