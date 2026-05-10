Letter | Keeping Davis Rolling: Community-Powered Cycling Culture

Picture this: a sunny day on 8th Street in 1967, as fresh paint dried into what would become the first official bike lanes in the United States, right here in Davis.

It did not happen by accident. It took vision, persistence and a shared belief that Davis could become a safer, more connected community built around cycling.

That spirit carried into the early 1970s, when local leaders formed the Davis Bike Club, later incorporating as a nonprofit in 1979. For more than five decades, the Davis Bike Club has served Davis and Yolo County as a hub for cycling, friendship and community.

The club is known for events such as Foxy’s Fall Century Ride, the Double Century Ride and the Fourth of July Criteriums, as well as the familiar blue and orange club gear seen throughout town. Organizers say the club is not only for competitive riders, but also for anyone who enjoys riding a bike or supporting Davis’ cycling culture.

Club leaders noted that the Davis Bike Club is entirely volunteer-run, with rides, events and programs organized by local cyclists. Board members and volunteers contribute a wide range of skills and experience to sustain the organization and its activities. Since its founding, the club has donated tens of thousands of dollars to local organizations.

The club encourages residents to join group rides, participate in racing, volunteer or simply connect with others through cycling. A family membership for up to five people costs $40 annually, with membership funds supporting rides, community events and nonprofit partners focused on strengthening cycling throughout the region.

Organizers said Davis’ cycling culture was built through community involvement and argued that its future depends on continued public participation and support.

More information is available at davisbikeclub.org/membership.

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