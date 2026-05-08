NY Post Op-Ed Criticizes Davis Over Antisemitism, Free Speech and Community Safety

Submitted photo of the sign in question

DAVIS, Calif. — An opinion piece published Thursday in the New York Post by Rabbi Pini Dunner fuels an already heated debate in Davis over antisemitism, the Israel-Gaza war, campus climate and the city’s response to discrimination complaints from multiple communities.

In the May 7 column titled “How antisemitism is sweeping California — disguised as ‘social justice,’” Dunner argued that antisemitism has become normalized in progressive spaces and pointed specifically to Davis and UC Davis as examples.

“The Jewish students I met spoke in hushed tones about how they were afraid to be openly Jewish on campus,” Dunner wrote. “Faculty members confided that they were reluctant to speak out. And members of the local Jewish community made it clear that they feel abandoned by the very institutions that are supposed to protect them.”

Dunner’s article also sharply criticized the City of Davis Human Relations Commission’s MAPA report, a months-long community process focused on the experiences of Muslim, Arab, Palestinian and allied residents in Davis.

“The City of Davis Human Relations Commission produced what it calls the ‘MAPA Report’ earlier this year,” Dunner wrote. “The report focuses on the local experiences of Muslims, Arabs, Palestinians, and their ‘allies’ (hence the acronym).”

“On the surface, it sounds reasonable enough. After all, every community deserves to feel safe, respected, and heard,” he continued. “But if you read the report, a chilling pattern begins to emerge. This is not a document about protecting a vulnerable community. It is a document that singles out another, far more vulnerable one.”

The op-ed coincidentally (or possibly not) arrived on the same day city officials publicly condemned messaging displayed during a May Day gathering in Central Park.

The timing was somewhat odd anyway, coming nearly a week after incident last Friday.

According to a statement issued by city officials, individuals gathered in Central Park on May 1 to recognize International Workers’ Day, and during the event “a group displayed a banner with a phrase and related messaging appearing to support or celebrate the horrific violence that occurred on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked and killed more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals in Gaza and Israel.”

The sign in question reportedly included the phrase “Long Live Al-Aqsa Flood!” — a reference to the Hamas operation launched on Oct. 7, 2023.

In their statement, city officials wrote, “We write today to unequivocally condemn speech, rhetoric, or symbolism that promotes hatred, violence, or intimidation against any group of people.”

At the same time, the statement acknowledged constitutional protections for political speech and warned against conflating all criticism of Israel with antisemitism.

The timing of the two developments — the publication of Dunner’s op-ed and the city’s condemnation of the May Day sign — adds fuel to an already polarized debate within Davis.

But whether Dunner’s depiction fairly captures the broader climate in Davis remains deeply contested.

The city has spent months attempting to navigate rising tensions tied to the Israel-Gaza war while balancing concerns from Jewish, Muslim, Arab and Palestinian residents.

Last month, the Davis City Council unanimously adopted three sets of actions responding to recommendations that emerged from the Human Relations Commission’s MAPA process.

According to reporting by the Vanguard, the council formally acknowledged discrimination against Muslim, Arab, Palestinian and allied residents, reaffirmed protections against antisemitism and all forms of harassment, and approved additional anti-bias education efforts for the broader community.

The council also adopted separate language specifically addressing concerns raised by Jewish residents.

That action acknowledged “concerns raised by Jewish residents regarding antisemitism, hostility and community safety” while reaffirming that “antisemitism and anti-Muslim, anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian harassment are unacceptable in Davis.”

The dual resolutions reflected an effort by the council to balance competing concerns rather than elevate one group’s experiences over another’s.

Critics of Dunner’s characterization argue that the MAPA process was not designed to marginalize Jewish residents, but rather to document concerns raised by Muslim, Arab and Palestinian residents who reported discrimination, harassment and fear connected to the broader political climate surrounding the Gaza war.

Others, however, contend that some rhetoric surrounding the MAPA process minimized or dismissed Jewish concerns about antisemitism and hostility following Oct. 7.

A statement from Yolo DSA co-chairs Dillan Horton and Skyler Blakeslee said the organization had collaborated “with a number of labor organizations in the community” to hold “a May Day Rally & March advocating for the right to organize and bargain collectively.”

The organization said labor rights and union solidarity were the focus of its event.

According to the statement, “Another May Day event was held at a different area of Central Park organized by another group. We had no part in the organizing of that event.”

The statement added, “‘Labor rights are under attack across this country, that was the focus of the event we organized, (and) we will always stand in solidarity with organized labor.’”

The organization also stated, “While Yolo DSA, like many leftist organizations, is critical of the Israeli government and supportive of Palestinian rights, we are opposed to all forms of racism including antisemitism.”

The debate reflects broader national tensions playing out on university campuses and in progressive communities across the country.

Dunner’s article appeared amid heightened national scrutiny over antisemitism in California and on college campuses generally. The UC system has faced federal investigations and public criticism over allegations involving campus climate and antisemitism following pro-Palestinian protests.

At the same time, many Jewish residents and students in Davis and elsewhere have also publicly criticized Israeli government policies in Gaza and Iran, highlighting the complexity of attempting to separate criticism of Israeli state actions from antisemitism itself.

The issue has become particularly fraught in progressive communities like Davis, where strong traditions of activism, free expression and social justice politics often intersect — and sometimes collide — with concerns about hate speech, intimidation and community safety.

Davis officials themselves have repeatedly attempted to frame the issue in broader terms of protecting all vulnerable communities.

In the city’s May Day statement, officials wrote that antisemitism, anti-Muslim hate, racism and other forms of bigotry undermine the values of the community.

The controversy also highlights the increasingly nationalized nature of local political conflicts.

What began as a local Human Relations Commission process and a city debate over community safety has now become the subject of national opinion coverage in one of the country’s largest conservative tabloids.

The New York Post, owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, is closely associated with conservative media outlets includingFox News.

Dunner’s framing of Davis as emblematic of a broader collapse of tolerance toward Jewish residents in progressive California communities places the local dispute squarely into national ideological battles over antisemitism, free speech and identity politics.

At the same time, many Davis residents argue that reducing the city to a caricature of antisemitism ignores the nuanced and often difficult conversations taking place locally about war, human rights, discrimination and community coexistence.

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