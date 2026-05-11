Opinion | The Moral Debate over Housing Reaches Davis

Davis has often framed its housing debates largely through the language of process, planning, neighborhood compatibility and local control.

Reading an op-ed in the San Francisco Examiner by San Francisco YIMBY volunteer Davey Kim has brought up another question: Is blocking housing in the midst of a housing crisis itself a moral failure?

That is a question that now sits at the center of the debate over Village Farms and the future of growth in Davis.

The op-ed unintentionally reads almost like a commentary on Davis politics itself.

Writing about opposition to a housing development in San Francisco’s Marina District, Kim argues that communities often claim to support housing in theory while opposing virtually every real project proposed in practice.

As he put it, “Ask any YIMBY the number of times they’ve heard people supporting housing in the abstract — but when it comes time to actually build it, myriad bad-faith excuses are made in the name of ‘responsible’ or ‘selective’ development.”

Anyone who has followed Davis politics over the last decade understands exactly what he means.

Davis residents broadly acknowledge the existence of a housing crisis. Polling shows that they believe that lack of available housing and unaffordability of housing rank at the top of their concerns

Drilling down: the voters seem to recognize rising rents, declining school enrollment, increasing displacement, overcrowding among students and workers, and the inability of many young families to remain in the city.

There is widespread agreement that affordability has deteriorated and that housing scarcity is a self-inflicted but growing problem.

Yet nearly every large-scale proposal intended to materially address that shortage encounters fierce resistance — even by people who seem to understand the problem and not just by people who deny there is a housing crisis..

The Village Farms debate illustrates the tension in real time.

Supporters see the project as one of the few realistic opportunities for Davis to produce housing at the scale necessary to address long-term shortages while also delivering substantial affordable housing commitments.

Opponents frame the proposal as sprawl, environmental degradation, traffic expansion and a threat to the city’s character.

Both sides believe they are defending Davis.

Increasingly, the debate is no longer simply about planning preferences, but about what obligations communities owe to future residents, younger generations and those currently excluded from high-opportunity cities.

That argument is not limited to Davis but is emerging across California.

For decades, affluent communities throughout the state used zoning restrictions, procedural hurdles and political veto points to limit growth. Often those decisions were framed in neutral language about preserving community character, protecting quality of life or managing infrastructure constraints.

But the cumulative effect has been devastating.

California now faces some of the nation’s highest housing costs, pricing out younger families, forcing workers into crushing commutes, fueling rising homelessness and making economic mobility increasingly dependent on inherited wealth or existing property ownership.

The politics of housing is starting to look different.

Kim makes this point directly when he argues that “freezing neighborhoods in amber is a one-way ticket to higher rents for tenants.” He continues: “It might bless local homeowners and landlords with higher property values — that is, until their kids or employees need homes for themselves. In the end, everyone loses.”

He could have written that about Davis.

One of the defining contradictions of Davis politics is that the city often sees itself as progressive, inclusive and environmentally conscious while simultaneously maintaining one of the most restrictive growth systems in California through Measure J/R/D.

The practical outcome has been predictable: extremely high housing costs, constrained supply, demographic stagnation and declining enrollment in local schools.

People concerned with the environment should note the impact of forced commutes on traffic, VMT, and GHG.

And yet it is the school issue that is particularly revealing.

For years, Davis leaders treated declining enrollment primarily as an education management problem, but it has become increasingly clear that shrinking enrollment is deeply tied to housing affordability and demographic imbalance, as a city dominated by older homeowners and constrained housing production inevitably produces fewer school-aged children over time.

People will attempt to link declining enrollment to a statewide trend — but it is self-inflicted. We have restricted housing supply to the point where families cannot afford to live in Davis.

That outcome is not accidental, but is the predictable result of decades of policy choices that constrained housing production and limited demographic renewal.

Critics of projects like Village Farms often argue that Davis should focus on smaller-scale infill rather than peripheral expansion, but while that approach sounds reasonable in theory, years of relying primarily on infill have still failed to produce housing at levels remotely close to regional need.

Moreover, we are left with the questions of where and how can Davis build sufficient affordable housing utilizing infill only.

The city’s own housing pipeline demonstrates the problem.

Much of Davis’ affordable housing strategy now depends heavily on a very small number of large peripheral projects. Without those projects, the city’s path toward meeting lower-income housing obligations becomes increasingly uncertain.

The debate is not really about one project, but rather about whether Davis is willing to accept meaningful housing growth at all.

Opponents frequently frame their concerns around traffic, farmland preservation, infrastructure strain and environmental impacts. Some of those concerns are legitimate and deserve serious consideration.

Growth always creates tradeoffs.

But housing advocates increasingly argue that the status quo itself carries enormous moral and environmental costs that are too often ignored.

Long commutes increase emissions, housing scarcity fuels displacement, exclusionary housing patterns reinforce economic segregation, and restricting housing in wealthy, high-opportunity communities often pushes growth outward into even more sprawling and car-dependent regions.

This is one reason modern YIMBY arguments increasingly frame housing production itself as an environmental and social justice issue.

Kim writes that YIMBYs “are compelled by overwhelming evidence that we are in a crisis of unaffordability due to lack of housing supply.” He also argues that “the status quo is scarier” than neighborhood change itself.

These arguments increasingly apply to Davis as well, whether residents are comfortable with it or not.

The traditional political language of “slow growth” sounds different in an era where many working families cannot afford to live in the communities where they work, where UC Davis continues to grow while housing production lags far behind, and where younger generations face shrinking access to homeownership entirely.

Kim also directly connects housing policy to broader questions of exclusion and opportunity. “Northern San Francisco, including the Marina, is among the wealthiest and most racially homogenous enclaves in all of California, thanks in part to restrictive zoning,” he writes. “YIMBYism is about solidarity with new people of different backgrounds.”

Davis may not be San Francisco, but the underlying questions are becoming increasingly similar.

Who gets access to high-opportunity communities? Who gets excluded? And what responsibilities do existing residents have toward future generations that currently cannot afford to enter the market?

For years, housing opponents largely controlled the moral language of local politics by presenting growth itself as the threat. Increasingly, however, many Californians now view chronic housing scarcity, exclusion and displacement as the greater danger.

Kim closes by warning against “the arbitrary veto of new housing,” a phrase that neatly captures the political crossroads now facing Davis.

The central question is no longer simply whether growth changes communities, but whether refusing growth changes them even more.

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