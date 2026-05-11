Opinion | The Moral Debate over Housing Reaches Davis

Davis has often framed its housing debates largely through the language of process, planning, neighborhood compatibility and local control.
Reading an op-ed in the San Francisco Examiner by San Francisco YIMBY volunteer Davey Kim has brought up another question: Is blocking housing in the midst of a housing crisis itself a moral failure?
That is a question that now sits at the center of the debate over Village Farms and the future of growth in Davis.
The op-ed unintentionally reads almost like a commentary on Davis politics itself.
Writing about opposition to a housing development in San Francisco’s Marina District, Kim argues that communities often claim to support housing in theory while opposing virtually every real project proposed in practice.
As he put it, “Ask any YIMBY the number of times they’ve heard people supporting housing in the abstract — but when it comes time to actually build it, myriad bad-faith excuses are made in the name of ‘responsible’ or ‘selective’ development.”
Anyone who has followed Davis politics over the last decade understands exactly what he means.
Davis residents broadly acknowledge the existence of a housing crisis. Polling shows that they believe that lack of available housing and unaffordability of housing rank at the top of their concerns
Drilling down: the voters seem to recognize rising rents, declining school enrollment, increasing displacement, overcrowding among students and workers, and the inability of many young families to remain in the city.
There is widespread agreement that affordability has deteriorated and that housing scarcity is a self-inflicted but growing problem.
Yet nearly every large-scale proposal intended to materially address that shortage encounters fierce resistance — even by people who seem to understand the problem and not just by people who deny there is a housing crisis..
The Village Farms debate illustrates the tension in real time.
Supporters see the project as one of the few realistic opportunities for Davis to produce housing at the scale necessary to address long-term shortages while also delivering substantial affordable housing commitments.
Opponents frame the proposal as sprawl, environmental degradation, traffic expansion and a threat to the city’s character.
Both sides believe they are defending Davis.
Increasingly, the debate is no longer simply about planning preferences, but about what obligations communities owe to future residents, younger generations and those currently excluded from high-opportunity cities.
That argument is not limited to Davis but is emerging across California.
For decades, affluent communities throughout the state used zoning restrictions, procedural hurdles and political veto points to limit growth. Often those decisions were framed in neutral language about preserving community character, protecting quality of life or managing infrastructure constraints.
But the cumulative effect has been devastating.
California now faces some of the nation’s highest housing costs, pricing out younger families, forcing workers into crushing commutes, fueling rising homelessness and making economic mobility increasingly dependent on inherited wealth or existing property ownership.
The politics of housing is starting to look different.
Kim makes this point directly when he argues that “freezing neighborhoods in amber is a one-way ticket to higher rents for tenants.” He continues: “It might bless local homeowners and landlords with higher property values — that is, until their kids or employees need homes for themselves. In the end, everyone loses.”
He could have written that about Davis.
One of the defining contradictions of Davis politics is that the city often sees itself as progressive, inclusive and environmentally conscious while simultaneously maintaining one of the most restrictive growth systems in California through Measure J/R/D.
The practical outcome has been predictable: extremely high housing costs, constrained supply, demographic stagnation and declining enrollment in local schools.
People concerned with the environment should note the impact of forced commutes on traffic, VMT, and GHG.
And yet it is the school issue that is particularly revealing.
For years, Davis leaders treated declining enrollment primarily as an education management problem, but it has become increasingly clear that shrinking enrollment is deeply tied to housing affordability and demographic imbalance, as a city dominated by older homeowners and constrained housing production inevitably produces fewer school-aged children over time.
People will attempt to link declining enrollment to a statewide trend — but it is self-inflicted. We have restricted housing supply to the point where families cannot afford to live in Davis.
That outcome is not accidental, but is the predictable result of decades of policy choices that constrained housing production and limited demographic renewal.
Critics of projects like Village Farms often argue that Davis should focus on smaller-scale infill rather than peripheral expansion, but while that approach sounds reasonable in theory, years of relying primarily on infill have still failed to produce housing at levels remotely close to regional need.
Moreover, we are left with the questions of where and how can Davis build sufficient affordable housing utilizing infill only.
The city’s own housing pipeline demonstrates the problem.
Much of Davis’ affordable housing strategy now depends heavily on a very small number of large peripheral projects. Without those projects, the city’s path toward meeting lower-income housing obligations becomes increasingly uncertain.
The debate is not really about one project, but rather about whether Davis is willing to accept meaningful housing growth at all.
Opponents frequently frame their concerns around traffic, farmland preservation, infrastructure strain and environmental impacts. Some of those concerns are legitimate and deserve serious consideration.
Growth always creates tradeoffs.
But housing advocates increasingly argue that the status quo itself carries enormous moral and environmental costs that are too often ignored.
Long commutes increase emissions, housing scarcity fuels displacement, exclusionary housing patterns reinforce economic segregation, and restricting housing in wealthy, high-opportunity communities often pushes growth outward into even more sprawling and car-dependent regions.
This is one reason modern YIMBY arguments increasingly frame housing production itself as an environmental and social justice issue.
Kim writes that YIMBYs “are compelled by overwhelming evidence that we are in a crisis of unaffordability due to lack of housing supply.” He also argues that “the status quo is scarier” than neighborhood change itself.
These arguments increasingly apply to Davis as well, whether residents are comfortable with it or not.
The traditional political language of “slow growth” sounds different in an era where many working families cannot afford to live in the communities where they work, where UC Davis continues to grow while housing production lags far behind, and where younger generations face shrinking access to homeownership entirely.
Kim also directly connects housing policy to broader questions of exclusion and opportunity. “Northern San Francisco, including the Marina, is among the wealthiest and most racially homogenous enclaves in all of California, thanks in part to restrictive zoning,” he writes. “YIMBYism is about solidarity with new people of different backgrounds.”
Davis may not be San Francisco, but the underlying questions are becoming increasingly similar.
Who gets access to high-opportunity communities? Who gets excluded? And what responsibilities do existing residents have toward future generations that currently cannot afford to enter the market?
For years, housing opponents largely controlled the moral language of local politics by presenting growth itself as the threat. Increasingly, however, many Californians now view chronic housing scarcity, exclusion and displacement as the greater danger.
Kim closes by warning against “the arbitrary veto of new housing,” a phrase that neatly captures the political crossroads now facing Davis.
The central question is no longer simply whether growth changes communities, but whether refusing growth changes them even more.
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7 comments
Years ago I remember the Reverend John Pamparin telling me he was never a supporter of the no growth progressive scene.
David Greenwald said … For years, housing opponents largely controlled the moral language of local politics by presenting growth itself as the threat. Increasingly, however, many Californians now view chronic housing scarcity, exclusion and displacement as the greater danger.
The problem with these sweeping statements is that the real estate sales numbers tell a much more nuanced story
6 bedrooms – 2
5-7 bedrooms – 2
5 bedrooms – 37
4-5 bedrooms – 18
4 bedrooms – 108
3-5 bedrooms – 1
3-4 bedrooms – 17
3 bedrooms – 124
2-3 bedrooms – 4
2 bedrooms – 14
Arguably the data tells us that the “crisis” is only in 2 bedroom houses.
“As he put it, “Ask any YIMBY the number of times they’ve heard people supporting housing in the abstract — but when it comes time to actually build it, myriad bad-faith excuses are made in the name of ‘responsible’ or ‘selective’ development.” ”
Ironic! because that itself is a bad-faith excuse of an argument.
So long people cant differentiate “houses” from “housing” then the disconnect will persist. I know that simple minded people want to think in simple, compact terms and simplify everything and maybe they cant process complex thoughts. But there IS indeed both “good” and “bad” growth. You CAN in fact be FOR growth in general terms, but against forms of growth that are unwise.
Thats not a “bad faith excuse” its “paying attention to very important details”
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This reminds me strongly of the movie “idiocracy” where the people of the future have bought in entirely on the corporate line of a sports drink company “brawndo – its what plants crave” and watering their plants with gatorade essentially… while wondering why their crops are failing…
Thats pretty much exactly the same thing happening with the people parroting the developer’s lines that “because we have a housing crisis, we need to build houses”. Its both simple minded and incorrect.
We know that single family sprawl bankrupts cities. We have known that for decades. We know that it produces traffic and has twice the climate impact etc etc… so exactly WHY are we doing this again? Who does it actually benefit? Not you.
have we seriously considered an alternative to this? Why not?
We NEED to start thinking differently. Consensus thinking that simply perpetuates the mistakes of the past is not the solution. There ARE readily available alternatives we need to be serious about pursuing if we don’t want to make land-use mistakes that are impossible to fix.
I knew John also, and I know he was not a supporter of unafforedable housing. He would not have been supportive of an affordable housing “plan” that was a scam with a huge loophole that would likely result with ZERO affordable housing units. I am pretty confident that he would not have been supportive of exposing residents to carcinogenic toxics and flooding and enormous infrastructure costs imposed on Davis citizens. Nothing moral about any of this, and John was a very moral man.
I don’t think I agree with the premise of this entire article.
First, Davis has recently approved several housing projects: The Cannery, Nishi, Bretton Woods. Davis isn’t necessarily “slow growth”, but it is trying to embrace “smart growth”. And of course what “smart growth” means varies from person to person.
Second, the jury is still out on Village Farms – it has not been voted on yet. Even if Village Farms is defeated, for whatever reason, another housing development, Willow Grove, will be up for a vote in November.
Third, even if a housing development is approved, like Nishi, the developer may not start construction right away, but rather wait for a more favorable economic picture to develop to maximize profit.
Fourth, Measure J/R/D is there for a reason. Voters got fed up with developers controlling this town. Voters wanted to make sure they had a say in what gets developed and how. I am a strong supporter of Measure J/R/D. Does it need some tweaks? Perhaps. Nevertheless it was needed for a very good reason.
Fifth, citizens are well aware that the state is breathing down our collective necks to impose their will if we don’t hit our RHNA numbers.
Sixth, the current state of the economy and what is going on at the federal level is gumming up the works on every aspect of the economy, which makes everything unpredictable for the immediate future. It often makes citizens just want to hang on to the status quo and not take chances with anything.
Just my two cents, for what its worth.
Don’t know what kind of “volunteer” Davey Kim supposedly is, since YIMBY groups are not grass-roots organizations.
In any case, below is a link to the development that Kim is supporting Looks like something out of Las Vegas. Apparently, 55 of the 4,000 proposed units would be “affordable”.
https://www.sfgate.com/local/article/bay-area-safeway-building-projects-22204717.php
Folks, the actual moral imperative that the citizens of this state have is to weed-out the YIMBYs from the political system. They actually consist of the same old development interests by another name.
It’s going to be a challenge to get rid of them, as they’ve weaseled their way deep into the Democratic party, in a one-party state.
They are, in fact, an “immoral” bunch.
But this is also the danger of going along with their fake “housing shortage” claims without even questioning those numbers.
Here’s a number they definitely don’t like: 1.6 kids per couple – NATIONWIDE.
(Looking at the article again, it appears that the 4,000 units include the destruction of more than one Safeway store.) And the 55 affordable units refers to the destruction of a Safeway store in San Mateo (not the one in the photo – in the Marina district).
In any case, you know there’s a problem with the YIMBYs when even the pro-development mayor has a problem with what they support.
Like I said, the actual moral imperative is to smoke them out of the political system, before they and their political lackeys wreck the entire state.