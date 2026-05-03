Analysis Finds Davis Not on Track to Meet Housing Requirements without Approval of Two Voter Projects

In our analysis earlier this week, we found that Davis faces a real risk of falling short of the state’s lower-income housing requirements — a shortfall that could carry significant consequences for local land-use control.

If the city cannot produce enough affordable housing in the remaining years of the current RHNA cycle, it could face increased state intervention and renewed scrutiny of policies like Measure J.

City officials say there are two ways to measure compliance: first, whether enough sites have been designated or zoned to meet RHNA targets, and second, whether those units are actually built across income categories.

Davis has met the first metric, but not clearly the second.

After further discussions with the city and a closer review of the data, the conclusion is difficult to avoid: the city’s ability to meet its lower-income housing obligations appears to rest squarely on whether two large peripheral projects — Willowgrove and Village Farms — are approved and built.

Here we see that the picture is far less reassuring, as Davis’ path to meeting its obligations runs directly through a small number of large, politically uncertain projects.

This has been the point we have raised for quite some time and it explains why HCD certified the city’s Housing Element and yet the city now needs to take steps to actually rezone and build for the allotted low-income housing.

The state is especially focused on housing for lower-income households, workers, seniors, residents with disabilities and people most vulnerable to displacement. Producing market-rate units while falling short on affordability does not solve the city’s obligations under RHNA.

Critically, the city told me, “If Willowgrove is built, when they believe it will be, we could meet our RHNA. If it is not, I don’t know how that will happen.”

But in order for that to matter, first voters must pass Village Farms this June — as those 360 units are clearly counted in the pipeline. And then voters must pass Willowgrove in the fall.

It’s not quite the proverbial inside straight — but it’s close.

The city’s housing dashboard and annual reporting make clear that most smaller projects, particularly infill developments, generate relatively few affordable units. A project may add dozens or even over a hundred homes, but only a small fraction of those will be deed-restricted for lower-income households.

Over time, those incremental gains add up, but they do not come close to closing the gap the state has identified.

Davis’ obligation for lower-income housing is substantial, and the timeline is fixed.

With the current RHNA cycle ending in 2029 and relatively few lower-income units built so far, the remaining years must carry most of the burden — meaning projects must not only be proposed but actually move through approval, financing and construction in time to count.

It is easy to put dots on a map, but actually generating lower-income housing is another matter entirely.

I would argue that this makes large-scale developments like Village Farms and Willowgrove unavoidable in order to reach compliance.

Projects like Village Farms and Willowgrove are not simply additions to the housing supply — they are the primary vehicles through which the city can deliver hundreds of affordable units within a relatively compressed timeframe.

Without them, the math becomes difficult to reconcile. The city’s own analysis makes clear that there is no realistic path to reaching roughly 930 lower-income units without the inclusion of the two large peripheral projects.

The city’s own response makes the point plainly. Officials said they don’t know how the city would meet RHNA without Willowgrove.

A key point is that there isn’t a group of smaller projects ready to step in and produce the same level of affordable housing if these larger developments don’t move forward.

Instead of spreading affordable housing across many projects, Davis is relying on just a few. If those projects move forward, the city has a path to compliance. If they don’t, the gap remains.

Timing makes this even harder. Large projects take years to build, and approval is just the first step. Delays in financing, design or construction can easily push completion past the RHNA deadline. Since the city is already not clearly on track, any delay increases the risk of falling short.

While rezoning satisfies the formal requirement, the state increasingly expects realistic progress toward construction. Approving major projects like the peripheral developments would signal that progress, particularly for lower-income housing where production has lagged.

But getting those approvals in the first place is the difficult part.

Under Measure J/R/D, both Village Farms and Willowgrove require voter approval, which adds a layer of uncertainty not present in many other jurisdictions. State housing officials have already raised concerns that reliance on voter-approved projects can act as a constraint on housing production.

That means the outcome is not solely in the hands of planners or developers, but depends on the electorate — making the city’s reliance on these projects all the more precarious.

At the same time, the stakes of that uncertainty are higher than they have been in previous cycles.

State housing law has evolved to place greater emphasis on enforcement, particularly for lower-income housing.

Jurisdictions that fail to make adequate progress risk losing elements of local control, including exposure to provisions that limit the ability to deny compliant projects.

This has reinforced our view that if the current projects are not approved and the city falls short of its lower-income housing targets, it could invite state intervention or legal challenges to Measure J from outside parties.

None of this suggests that Davis faces the same conditions as other cities. Its voter-approval requirement under Measure J creates a distinct challenge, adding uncertainty that most jurisdictions do not face when trying to meet state housing targets.

As former Mayor Will Arnold and others have noted, Davis is unlikely to meet its housing needs relying solely on infill, acknowledging that “we are going to need to go peripheral” because the city “will not be able to meet our housing needs with infill.”

From our analysis, Davis does not appear to be on track to meet its 2021–29 RHNA targets for lower-income housing.

Without the approval of the two large voter-controlled projects this year, the city lacks a clear and realistic path to meeting those obligations.

If that scenario plays out, the gap between state requirements and local outcomes could expose Measure J to increased scrutiny — and potentially legal challenge — from the state or outside parties.

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