Letter: Teachers Warn of Davis School Closures as Enrollment Plummets

Dear Neighbor,
We are Davis teachers, and we are lucky to teach in this wonderful community. But our schools are in trouble. Every year, we have fewer and fewer new students. It’s gotten to the point that unless something changes, we will struggle to sustain the quality schools that Davis expects and deserves.
Because of declining enrollment, the Davis Joint Unified School District announced potential plans to close two elementary schools and possibly a junior high school.
Make no mistake — the ripple effects of school closures would be felt across our town, and not just by families with students. Deep-rooted school communities would be dissolved, surrounding neighborhoods would become less desirable, biking to school would become harder, car traffic would increase, teachers would be let go, and the list goes on.
Those of us who teach at these threatened schools face a simple question from our students: why is this happening? The answer is clear — Davis has not done enough in recent years to make it possible for young families to move here.
This is why we are supporting Measure V on the June ballot.
Many of our fellow teachers drive to work in Davis from other communities with more affordable homes. It’s not just teachers though — a huge portion of our school district staff and the UC Davis community live outside of Davis and drive here to do their jobs. That’s not right. People should be able to live in the community they serve.
We’ve heard people say that we shouldn’t build houses just to keep our schools open. We agree. But declining school enrollment is just one symptom of a much larger problem in Davis.
It’s not just our schools that are hurting. Small businesses across town could use a boost, and we struggle to adequately maintain our roads and parks. It all points to one thing — the future of Davis will be brighter if we can help a new generation join our community.
Now we have a chance to take a simple step in the right direction. Please join us teachers and vote Yes on Measure V to support our schools and ensure a vibrant future for Davis.
Sincerely,
Brooke Agee
5th Grade Teacher
Patwin Elementary
Juli Chang
2nd Grade Teacher
Pioneer Elementary
Rachel McLemore
Kindergarten Teacher
Cesar Chavez Elementary
Lill Beechinor
2nd/3rd Grade Teacher
Fairfield Elementary
Joshua Crowell
4th Grade Teacher
Birch Lane Elementary
Jed Miille
3rd Grade Teacher
Willett Elementary
Julie Stephens Bistolfo
Music Teacher
Marguerite Montgomery Elementary
Cate Dayan
Kindergarten/First grade teacher
Fairfield Elementary School
Beth Ochsner
4th Grade Teacher
Pioneer Elementary
Elise Brewin
6th Grade Teacher
North Davis Elementary
Hayley Kercher
Special Education Preschool Teacher
Early Learning Center at Korematsu
Darren Wong
Teacher
Davis School for Independent Study
P.S. We have included a recent news clip on the issues facing our Davis schools.
November 12, 2025
Davis schools weigh closures as enrollment drops, district says
Falling birth rates and high housing costs are driving steep enrollment declines in Davis, pushing district leaders to consider school closures and broader redesign.
DAVIS, Calif — The Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD) is facing tough choices as declining enrollment forces leaders to consider closing schools or restructuring the district.
District data show kindergarten enrollment has dropped sharply, with officials reporting an unexpected loss of about 88 students last year. They attribute the decline in part due to falling birth rates and Davis’ high housing costs.
“Housing affordability and availability are real challenges,” said Davis Joint Unified School District Chief Strategy Officer Maria Clayton. “If there were more houses, we know that there would be more kids.”
According to district projections, DJUSD could lose about 1,000 students over the next decade, in addition to a 300-student decline since 2019.
Because state funding is tied to enrollment, fewer students will mean less revenue and the need to explore consolidating campuses…
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3 comments
This is not just a Davis thing, California is seeing a loss of nearly 75,000 students in 2025-2026. In the last decade CA has lost 500,000 K-12 students. The recent drop was more than seven times higher than initial Department of Finance projections. Another problem for public schools is families are increasingly exploring charter schools, private schools, and homeschooling in part because of CA public school policies regarding social issues. Davis is not an island, it needs to face the facts and downsize its school system.
You’re ignoring the fact that while Davis is not an island, housing and schools are addressed at the local. The state is requiring Davis to build 2100 units of housing in this cycle including 930 units of low income housing. If Davis meets those requirements it will greatly ameliorate the local enrollment problem
Mountain House, California’s newest city, has built 7000 new homes and five new schools in recent years. If you build homes the children will come. If you don’t build homes the children won’t come. That is why Davis schools are in decline because we haven’t built much housing for families since Measure J passed in 2000.