Letter: Teachers Warn of Davis School Closures as Enrollment Plummets

Dear Neighbor,

We are Davis teachers, and we are lucky to teach in this wonderful community. But our schools are in trouble. Every year, we have fewer and fewer new students. It’s gotten to the point that unless something changes, we will struggle to sustain the quality schools that Davis expects and deserves.

Because of declining enrollment, the Davis Joint Unified School District announced potential plans to close two elementary schools and possibly a junior high school.

Make no mistake — the ripple effects of school closures would be felt across our town, and not just by families with students. Deep-rooted school communities would be dissolved, surrounding neighborhoods would become less desirable, biking to school would become harder, car traffic would increase, teachers would be let go, and the list goes on.

Those of us who teach at these threatened schools face a simple question from our students: why is this happening? The answer is clear — Davis has not done enough in recent years to make it possible for young families to move here.

This is why we are supporting Measure V on the June ballot.

Many of our fellow teachers drive to work in Davis from other communities with more affordable homes. It’s not just teachers though — a huge portion of our school district staff and the UC Davis community live outside of Davis and drive here to do their jobs. That’s not right. People should be able to live in the community they serve.

We’ve heard people say that we shouldn’t build houses just to keep our schools open. We agree. But declining school enrollment is just one symptom of a much larger problem in Davis.

It’s not just our schools that are hurting. Small businesses across town could use a boost, and we struggle to adequately maintain our roads and parks. It all points to one thing — the future of Davis will be brighter if we can help a new generation join our community.

Now we have a chance to take a simple step in the right direction. Please join us teachers and vote Yes on Measure V to support our schools and ensure a vibrant future for Davis.

Sincerely,

Brooke Agee

5th Grade Teacher

Patwin Elementary

Juli Chang

2nd Grade Teacher

Pioneer Elementary

Rachel McLemore

Kindergarten Teacher

Cesar Chavez Elementary

Lill Beechinor

2nd/3rd Grade Teacher

Fairfield Elementary

Joshua Crowell

4th Grade Teacher

Birch Lane Elementary

Jed Miille

3rd Grade Teacher

Willett Elementary

Julie Stephens Bistolfo

Music Teacher

Marguerite Montgomery Elementary

Cate Dayan

Kindergarten/First grade teacher

Fairfield Elementary School

Beth Ochsner

4th Grade Teacher

Pioneer Elementary

Elise Brewin

6th Grade Teacher

North Davis Elementary

Hayley Kercher

Special Education Preschool Teacher

Early Learning Center at Korematsu

Darren Wong

Teacher

Davis School for Independent Study

P.S. We have included a recent news clip on the issues facing our Davis schools.

November 12, 2025

Davis schools weigh closures as enrollment drops, district says

Falling birth rates and high housing costs are driving steep enrollment declines in Davis, pushing district leaders to consider school closures and broader redesign.

DAVIS, Calif — The Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD) is facing tough choices as declining enrollment forces leaders to consider closing schools or restructuring the district.

District data show kindergarten enrollment has dropped sharply, with officials reporting an unexpected loss of about 88 students last year. They attribute the decline in part due to falling birth rates and Davis’ high housing costs.

“Housing affordability and availability are real challenges,” said Davis Joint Unified School District Chief Strategy Officer Maria Clayton. “If there were more houses, we know that there would be more kids.”

According to district projections, DJUSD could lose about 1,000 students over the next decade, in addition to a 300-student decline since 2019.

Because state funding is tied to enrollment, fewer students will mean less revenue and the need to explore consolidating campuses…

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