Davis City Council to Consider Willowgrove Housing Proposal

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis City Council is preparing to consider the 232-acre Willowgrove housing proposal, as officials weigh whether to advance the project to a citywide vote and evaluate its provisions on affordable housing, community benefits and long-term development.

The May 5, 2026, staff report recommends that the City Council certify the Environmental Impact Report, approve multiple land use entitlements and place the proposal before voters in November 2026 under Measure J/R/D.

The Willowgrove project proposes 1,250 housing units on agricultural land at the city’s northeast edge, with a mix of low-, medium- and high-density housing intended to address Davis’ long-standing housing shortage.

The staff report notes that the project includes “a mix of housing types and densities with attached and detached single-family dwellings, townhomes, condominiums, and deed-restricted affordable apartment units,” reflecting an effort to broaden housing options across income levels.

Affordable housing is central to the proposal. The project would deliver 250 affordable rental units on a 10-acre site, exceeding the city’s baseline requirements and representing one of the largest affordable housing commitments tied to a private development in Davis.

City staff note that the Affordable Housing Plan has evolved significantly through the review process, incorporating additional commitments and specificity.

Among the updates is a requirement “to commence construction of the City’s affordable housing requirement of 141 units before occupancy of the 100th market rate unit,” alongside the developer’s stated intention to build the full 250-unit affordable project.

The plan also includes a targeted distribution of income levels, with “approximately 30% for extremely low income units, 20% for very low income units, and 50% for low income units,” reflecting a deeper affordability profile than many comparable developments.

In addition, the project includes specialized housing commitments, including units for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The applicant increased this commitment from at least 10 units to at least 20 units following discussions with housing partners.

The staff report highlights that the project exceeds the city’s minimum affordable housing requirements, noting that the proposal is “above and beyond the requirements of the City’s Affordable Housing Ordinance.”

Beyond unit counts, the project also includes financial contributions tied to affordability. The applicant committed to a $1 million contribution to support affordable housing development, with subsequent revisions increasing that figure to $1.8 million for the city’s Housing Trust Fund.

These elements are embedded within the project’s Baseline Project Features, which form a critical component of the Measure J/R/D vote.

Under Davis law, these features are locked into the ballot measure and cannot be altered without returning to voters, making them a central mechanism for ensuring that project commitments are enforceable.

The Baseline Project Features include the overall housing mix, affordable housing obligations, land use allocations and key design elements.

According to the staff report, they “pre-designate the site with city land uses and establish the Project’s Baseline Features,” ensuring consistency across the project’s approvals.

The land use plan reflects a structured allocation of space, with 103.2 acres dedicated to residential uses, 19.2 acres to parks, 44.3 acres to an Urban Agricultural Transition Area and additional acreage for greenbelts and neighborhood retail.

Staff describe the Urban Agricultural Transition Area as a buffer designed “to buffer existing agricultural uses in the unincorporated area” while also accommodating habitat areas and stormwater infrastructure.

The Baseline Features also incorporate commitments to parks, open space and connectivity, including greenbelts and a neighborhood retail site intended to provide “a convenient and low-scale amenity for the nearby residents and park users.”

City officials emphasize that these features are not merely conceptual but are legally binding if approved by voters, shaping the project’s implementation and limiting future modifications.

The staff report ties the project directly to broader policy goals, stating that the proposed land uses “implement City General Plan policies for a mix of housing types, compact development, affordable housing, high density ownership units, access to parks and open space, protection of agricultural and biological resources, proximity to retail and schools, connections to existing street and bicycle network.”

Financially, the project is projected to have a near-neutral impact on the city’s General Fund over a 15-year period. The Fiscal Impact Analysis found that under a mid-cost scenario, “the cumulative impact of the project over the 15-year projection period would be slightly negative at $190,422, which is essentially neutral.”

That analysis was reviewed by the city’s Fiscal Commission, which found it “adequate and consistent,” though commissioners raised questions about assumptions related to fire services, buildout timing and revenue sharing.

The project has undergone an extensive public review process since its initial pre-application in 2021 and formal submission in 2023. It has been reviewed by multiple city commissions, each focusing on different aspects of the proposal.

Across these reviews, commissions were “generally supportive of the Willowgrove project and its features,” while offering recommendations on design, sustainability and community amenities.

The Climate and Environmental Justice Commission, for example, concluded that “the development team has made substantive efforts to align the project with the Urban Forest Management Plan (UFMP) and Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP), and the project would be a good addition to the community.”

Similarly, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval, citing the project’s housing mix, affordable housing plan and responsiveness to community input.

Public engagement has also been extensive. The applicant conducted more than 50 outreach meetings between 2022 and 2026, gathering input from residents and community groups.

According to the staff report, this outreach helped shape key project elements, including “parks, recreation, and community spaces,” “affordable housing,” and “walkability, connectivity, and open space.”

Public comments submitted to the city have been largely supportive. For the April 2026 City Council workshop, 22 out of 35 written comments supported the project, with many citing the need for additional housing and praising the project’s design and affordability commitments.

The staff report notes that “the overwhelming majority of the comments cited the project’s benefits and expressed strong support for the project.”

At the same time, some concerns have been raised, particularly around traffic, environmental impacts and infrastructure.

One issue that received attention was the possibility of a grade-separated crossing near Harper Junior High School. After evaluation, staff concluded that such a crossing is not necessary, citing existing infrastructure and planned improvements.

The report states that “staff does not believe that this connection is necessary to further the project goals and that a safe pedestrian crossing can be constructed by modifying the existing traffic signal to include a crosswalk.”

Environmental impacts remain a significant consideration. The Environmental Impact Report identified several “significant and unavoidable impacts,” including those related to agricultural land conversion, greenhouse gas emissions, noise and transportation.

Despite these findings, staff concluded that the Final EIR “adequately addresses the public comments received and includes minor clarifications and corrections,” and does not require recirculation.

Under state law, approval of the project would require the City Council to adopt a Statement of Overriding Considerations, acknowledging that the project’s benefits outweigh its environmental impacts.

Ultimately, the project’s fate will rest with Davis voters. If the City Council approves the entitlements and places the measure on the ballot, residents will decide in November 2026 whether to allow the conversion of agricultural land for urban development.

If approved, the project would then proceed through annexation and additional regulatory steps, including agreements with Yolo County and approval by the Local Agency Formation Commission.

As the city confronts ongoing housing challenges, the Willowgrove proposal represents a test case for balancing growth, affordability and environmental concerns within Davis’ voter-controlled development framework.

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